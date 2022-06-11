Counting on math: Scottsbluff students have fun at math camp

Dozens of curious campers attended Bearcub Math Camp at Scottsbluff High School from June 7-9. There, they learned more about prime numbers, decimal places, geometry and more to make math a fun experience.

“Ultimately, the idea here is just to pair math and fun together,” Scottsbluff High School math teacher Shelby Aaberg said. “...As they get older and it gets tougher, we want them to still have that impression that it’s fun.”

This is Aaberg’s fourth year hosting summer math camps at the school. While the number of campers reached a high before the pandemic, a sizable number turned out for this year’s events. A total of 34 students in the second through fifth grades participated in the three-day camp.

Several middle school and high school students helped out as tutors. Middle schoolers tutored the younger campers, while high schoolers aided the older ones.

“It’s good for them (the younger students) to get to see them as role models and really be problem-solvers,” Aaberg said.

Each two-hour class featured three math activities and a half-hour snack break. Different activities included math games, arts and crafts, and geometry puzzles. Aaberg said the elementary students had not yet learned about geometry, so these puzzles would be a fun challenge for them to put their minds to work.

“We want to do things that are low-entry but also we want to have problems that bother kids so later on they think about it. We want them to show that perseverance, that toughness,” he said. “...It’s a pretty good group to manage and the kids have been working hard.”

Some of the games were online, such as transformation golf, where campers had to figure out ways to reflect geometric shapes across a line onto another shape.

Many of the tutors participated in the camp themselves in the past. Even those who didn’t, still had a love for the subject.

“I just like helping kids learn,” seventh-grade tutor Wyatt Nerud said. “I like math and I want other kids to have the same enjoyment of math that I have ... it really gets kids interested in math so later they might want to do something else to help them learn more.”

One of the kids Nerud was helping was his own sister. He was not the only tutor who had a younger sibling enrolled in camp. Even Aaberg had family connections; both of his children attended the camp.

“We do a lot of fun games and we do a lot of math that’s pretty fun,” camper Alison Aaberg said. “I like the confusion in it. It makes me want to do more.”

Alison Aaberg said she also enjoyed hanging out with the other students during the summer.

The fees from the camp will be used by Aaberg’s math clubs to fund transportation costs when they travel to competitions. For the campers who find themselves particularly keen on math, they could join the middle or high school clubs in the future.

However, the goal isn’t to field new recruits, Aaberg said. It’s just to get any kid more interested in math.

