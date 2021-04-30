Country artist Rodney Atkins to perform at Scotts Bluff County Fair

Atkins is most known for hits like “Farmer’s Daughter” and “Watching You,” the latter earning the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and taking the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins has had eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s and 1 billion career on-demand streams. He has sold over 11 million units and earned 10 career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, “Caught up in the Country (featuring The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.