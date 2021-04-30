Country artist Rodney Atkins to perform at Scotts Bluff County Fair

Country artist Rodney Atkins will take the stage at the county fair on Friday, Aug. 6, Scotts Bluff County Fair Manager Lana Hubbard announced this week.
Atkins is most known for hits like “Farmer’s Daughter” and “Watching You,” the latter earning the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and taking the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins has had eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s and 1 billion career on-demand streams. He has sold over 11 million units and earned 10 career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, “Caught up in the Country (featuring The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.
Atkins’ latest single, “A Little Good News” is available now.
Times and ticket information for Atkins’ performance at the county fair will be announced at a later date, Hubbard said.