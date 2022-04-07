Country music group Parmalee to perform at Scotts Bluff County Fair August 5

Country music group Parmalee will take the stage at the 135th Scotts Bluff County Fair, performing Friday, Aug. 5.

Parmalee was named the 2016 Academy of Country Music New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year. The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.

“We are very excited to bring Parmalee to the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Friday, Aug. 5,” Scotts Bluff County Fair director Lanna Hubbard said. “We haven’t had a group for a few years.”

Parmalee performed at the ACM awards show March 7 with “Just The Way,” featuring Blanco Brown. Their music has influences of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Pop and southern storytelling mixed in with a contemporary sounds. Frontman Matt Thomas calls it “New Country.”

Brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, who are the lead singer/guitarist and drummer, respectively, grew up in Parmele, North Carolina watching their father work as a musician.

“Dad’s music was a mixture of Gregg Allman, Bob Seger and Delbert McClinton,” Matt said. “We loved that stuff, but we listened to everything else, too. Blues, Beach music, Motown. Once we began making our own music, it didn’t matter what we were trying to play – that country twang just carried over into everything we did.”

The Thomas brothers are joined by cousin Barry Knox (bass) and longtime friend Josh McSwain (lead guitarist/keyboardist/background vocals), making Parmalee a musical family business.

Since the group formed, they have experiences some tribulations that brought them closer together. After a late night gig in September 2010, Scott was shot and critically injured during a failed robbery attempt in the band’s RV. While doctors gave him a 5% chance of survival, Scott battled back and returned to his music within months.

Scott’s first post-recovery performance was a showcase for Stoney Creek Records, who later signed the band. From there, the group’s career took off as they released their first single “Musta Had A Good Time” and later “The Highway.”

The groups most recent hit that was Platinum-certified international No. 1 single with Brown was “Just the Way.”

Concert tickets will go on sale May 30-June 30 for $25. Prices will increase to $30 starting July 1. Tickets can be purchased at the gate August 5 for $35.

