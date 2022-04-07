 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country music group Parmalee to perform at Scotts Bluff County Fair August 5

57th ACM Awards - Arrivals

Joshua McSwain, Barry Knox, Matt Thomas and Scott Thomas of Parmalee arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The country music group will perform Aug. 5 at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Country music group Parmalee will take the stage at the 135th Scotts Bluff County Fair, performing Friday, Aug. 5.

Parmalee was named the 2016 Academy of Country Music New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year. The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.

“We are very excited to bring Parmalee to the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Friday, Aug. 5,” Scotts Bluff County Fair director Lanna Hubbard said. “We haven’t had a group for a few years.”

Parmalee performed at the ACM awards show March 7 with “Just The Way,” featuring Blanco Brown. Their music has influences of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Pop and southern storytelling mixed in with a contemporary sounds. Frontman Matt Thomas calls it “New Country.”

Brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, who are the lead singer/guitarist and drummer, respectively, grew up in Parmele, North Carolina watching their father work as a musician.

“Dad’s music was a mixture of Gregg Allman, Bob Seger and Delbert McClinton,” Matt said. “We loved that stuff, but we listened to everything else, too. Blues, Beach music, Motown. Once we began making our own music, it didn’t matter what we were trying to play – that country twang just carried over into everything we did.”

57th ACM Awards - Show

Blanco Brown, from right, Matt Thomas of Parmalee, and Brooke Eden perform at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

The Thomas brothers are joined by cousin Barry Knox (bass) and longtime friend Josh McSwain (lead guitarist/keyboardist/background vocals), making Parmalee a musical family business.

Since the group formed, they have experiences some tribulations that brought them closer together. After a late night gig in September 2010, Scott was shot and critically injured during a failed robbery attempt in the band’s RV. While doctors gave him a 5% chance of survival, Scott battled back and returned to his music within months.

Scott’s first post-recovery performance was a showcase for Stoney Creek Records, who later signed the band. From there, the group’s career took off as they released their first single “Musta Had A Good Time” and later “The Highway.”

The groups most recent hit that was Platinum-certified international No. 1 single with Brown was “Just the Way.”

Concert tickets will go on sale May 30-June 30 for $25. Prices will increase to $30 starting July 1. Tickets can be purchased at the gate August 5 for $35.

Josh McSwain

Country musician Josh McSwain performs with his group Parmalee. The group will perform at the Scotts Bluff County Fair in August.
Matt Thomas

Country singer-musician Matt Thomas performs in front of a crowd during a Parmalee concert.
Barry Knox

Country musician Barry Knox performs on the bass guitar. Knox and his fellow musicians in the group Parmalee will perform in Mitchell this August.
Breaking News