Country singer Chris Cagle plans to crank up the music during Oregon Trail Days performance

Country singer Chris Cagle will return to western Nebraska to headline a concert July 9 during Oregon Trail Days. Cagle performed during the 2014 Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell.

The Oregon Trail Days committee made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday, stating, “Country music stars, Chris Cagle and Casey Donahew are coming to perform on Saturday, July 9.”

Cagle’s connection to music started from an early age and continued to be influential in his young adult life.

“Music gets into you,” he told the Star-Herald. “It’s just something that’s a part of my life. It was always in my environment whether I was singing, listening or mimicking people.”

Cagle grew up in DeRidder, Louisiana, and decided to pursue his music career after trying his hand at college in Texas.

“When I got old enough to realize that there was something bigger than me just liking music, I had to make a choice: ‘Are you going to commit to this like you would commit to something that you love and dedicate your life to and yourself to?’ And I did,” he said. “As a result, I became very fortunate and became very lucky.”

After arriving in Nashville, he worked several odd jobs, scraping up enough cash to record four original songs on a demo tape. Virgin Records signed Cagle in 2000 making his dreams of country music artistry a reality. His first No. 1 hit was “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out.”

Today, Cagle said he performs from a place of gratitude.

“I’m singing from a completely different place than I’ve ever sung before in my life and that’s gratitude,” he said. “I’m grateful there are people who just want to come and celebrate music.”

Cagle looks forward to playing in a new venue, getting on stage and cranking up the music.

When he first started performing on stage, Cagle said he hoped his vocals were there, something he no longer worries about.

“I used to go on stage and be like, ‘Gosh, I hope it’s there tonight,’” Cagle said. “Now I’m walking on stage wondering how strong it’s going to be.

“Actually, my voice is stronger than it's ever been because I quit drinking and smoking. I’m killing it vocally and I’m having a blast doing it.”

Cagle hopes his concert will allow his audience to disconnect from the worries in their lives and enjoy an evening of music.

“I’m grateful to be able to come out and play places,” he said. “I hope they come out to the show and have a good time and celebrate music.”

The concert on Saturday, July 9, begins at 7 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 for advance general admission; $50 for VIP admission, which includes the seated section closer to the stage; and $75 for stage front seats behind the sponsors.

To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/3f9b7cjr.

