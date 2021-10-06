County commissioners listen to suggestion for use of soon-to-be vacant building

Smith said his plan would be for the historical center to occupy the second floor of the building, with the library occupying the first floor. Additional parking space could be used to host traveling museum events.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said both the library foundation and board of trustees had already given their approval for the plan to move forward, though members of neither board have been before the Gering City Council with such a proposal or results of feasibility studies presented publicly. The next step is to have them approach the City of Gering, Smith said, who would then pose the plan to the county.

Smith said he would be interested in the entire property, and would look for additional first floor tenants if the library deal does not pan out. He said his plans are just that for now, with no formal proposals as of yet.

In another matter of something not yet being formally presented, the commissioners also discussed a missing budget from the village of Melbeta. County clerk Kelly Sides said she had reached out to the village’s clerk and accountant, but still has yet to receive any budget. The county has until Oct. 15 to correct anything, but right now, has the village at a $0 tax asking.