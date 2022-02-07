County commissioners support sport marketing plan

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners approved a sports marketing plan, which would bring in fans of opposing teams to attend Western Nebraska Pioneers games.
The plan was proposed during Monday’s board meeting by county tourism director Brenda Leisy. It would target host families of other Independence League Baseball teams.
“We have identified that sports marketing needs to be a huge part of our strategic plan for the next five years, and what we have decided to do is to join the Nebraska sports market,” Leisy said. “...The opportunities are huge for us. We could never really play in that market before, but now we’re starting to increase our sports awareness here through the Pioneers (and) through the other baseball diamonds that have been built. ... There are a lot of opportunities here for us now in the sports market.”
Marketing would cater to host families for players from the Casper Horseheads and the North Platte Plainsmen. Pioneers owners Chuck and Mayra Heeman own the Horseheads and help operate the Plainsmen, so the county would be working with familiar faces.
“We would include some lodging options for (the families), some meal options, the opportunities to get into the attractions for a different price. We’re guaranteed 30 to 50 people from other communities attending the games in our hometown to watch their boys play here,” Leisy said.
She and Legacy of the Plains Museum director Dave Wolf approached the Pioneers and negotiated a $15,000, three-year marketing deal. She said the families and their guests would aid the county’s economy through dining, lodging and shopping.
“This historically has been a baseball area,” board chair Ken Meyer told Leisy. “Everybody loves baseball ... (the county) is just becoming more and more of a destination for people to come from other places and do something related to baseball.”
He said the Pioneers have had “phenomenal” support from the community over the last five years and have made a big impact on the people of the county.
“I personally like the idea but that’s just me. I’ve got four other ones to convince,” Meyer said.
The other commissioners did not need much convincing, as they all voted in favor of the plan. Leisy said the money would come out of a promotional fund for tourism.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved Leisy and Wolf to be the Public Sector Voting members for the Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition. This multi-county group promotes tourism from Valentine to North Platte to the Panhandle. They operate the most popular travel magazine in the state, and the board unanimously affirmed Leisy and Wolf as the county’s public sector representatives.
The board also unanimously appointed Tim White from the county’s surveying department to the 911 Advisory Board to fill in a vacancy.
The latter half of the meeting featured several presentations by the county’s management accountant Lisa Rien. These included a presentation on a Dept. of Health and Human Services lease addendum.
After the department left their previous office building in downtown Gering, they paid the county $11,314 each month for rent. The county, in turn, paid for all utilities on the building and billed the DHHS for a portion of that charge. The new agreement would lower the base rent amount and have the DHHS pay all utilities instead. They would also pay the county back $13,864.72 in additional expenses. The board members all agreed to this revised plan.