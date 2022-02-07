County commissioners support sport marketing plan

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners approved a sports marketing plan, which would bring in fans of opposing teams to attend Western Nebraska Pioneers games.

The plan was proposed during Monday’s board meeting by county tourism director Brenda Leisy. It would target host families of other Independence League Baseball teams.

“We have identified that sports marketing needs to be a huge part of our strategic plan for the next five years, and what we have decided to do is to join the Nebraska sports market,” Leisy said. “...The opportunities are huge for us. We could never really play in that market before, but now we’re starting to increase our sports awareness here through the Pioneers (and) through the other baseball diamonds that have been built. ... There are a lot of opportunities here for us now in the sports market.”

Marketing would cater to host families for players from the Casper Horseheads and the North Platte Plainsmen. Pioneers owners Chuck and Mayra Heeman own the Horseheads and help operate the Plainsmen, so the county would be working with familiar faces.