County deals with finances

Monday’s meeting of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners stretched to two hours long as the commissioners listened to various agenda items, most of which dealt with finances.

Starting off the evening’s events, the board listened to Sheriff Mark Overman, the interim director of the county’s adult detention center, discuss a potential salary increase.

Overman had been in the interim position since April 2019. The office’s compensation was based on what Buffalo County in central Nebraska paid their sheriff to run the jail. The discussed compensation was based on Scotts Bluff County’s larger prison population and complex U.S. marshal contracts. Therefore, it was set at $30,000, one and a half times that of what Buffalo County was paying. Of this, $26,000 goes to Overman and $4,000 to Chief Deputy Troy Brown.

Based on raises the Buffalo County sheriff had received since then, Overman recommended raising his compensation to $33,800 and Brown’s to $5,200 per year.

Overman said the jail had not spent some $392,000 authorized to them last year, had navigated through the difficult marshal contracts, and that the salaries for his office’s top four management officials had decreased by almost $80,000 over the last few years. Neither he nor the board had discussed such salary changes before.

The board voted to approve the salary changes. Like all other votes during Monday’s meeting, this one was unanimous. “I believe that he (Overman) has proven, both he and Troy (Brown) and the operations, that they can do this and they can do it very well... I’m happy the way things are going,” board chairman Ken Meyer said. “We do a jail tour quarterly and I’m amazed at the condition of the building, I’m amazed at how things are running, how smoothly things are running.”

The next agenda item was to approve a bid for three new pickup trucks for county use. Reganis Auto Center bid $111,000. Anderson Ford in Lincoln bid just under $120,000 and Fremont Motors bid around $135,000. The budget for the new vehicles was $90,000. The existing trucks will be put up for auction. Highway superintendent Lisa Grummert said the half-ton foreman’s pickups often drive around 18,000 to 25,000 miles per year. The vehicles they’re replacing have been driven between 200,000 and 300,000 miles over their operational lifetimes.

“I think we’d better take advantage of it before it (the price) goes way out of sight. That’s my concern,” Meyer said. The board approved the Reganis Auto Center bid. Grummert said the trucks will arrive after the current fiscal year.

The board’s next topic was to consider purchasing a lowered floor Chrysler Voyager minivan for county use. On Feb. 3, one of the county’s 12-passenger vans was totaled after being rear-ended. Transit manager Curt Richter said the new van could fit at least three or four adults in addition to a driver. It would feature a wheelchair ramp for ease of access. He said the county would ask for $58,515 with a local match of 10% to purchase the van, and the board approved the resolution.

The next item was to consider approval of another fiscal year’s agreement with Wildlife Services, whose services are usually used, according to Commissioner Mark Harris, to deal with prairie dogs and coyotes. Harris said the Wildlife Services want to raise the contract amount by around $2,000. Commissioner Mark Reichert said he’d had dealings with Wildlife Services on his own property, and they weren’t very effective at eliminating prairie dogs. Commissioner Charlie Knapper said every other Panhandle county had already signed on to the Service’s new contracts.

On a suggestion from Commissioner Russ Reisig, the board voted to table the discussion.

The board then discussed approval of a memorandum of understanding between the county and Vistabeam Internet with Matt Silverman, a representative from Vistabeam. “It’s a vanilla memorandum of understanding which allows Vistabeam to go out and write grants on behalf of Scotts Bluff County for underserved internet access,” Silverman said. About 10% of Scotts Bluff County doesn’t have internet access, he added.

This memorandum doesn’t exclude the county from making memorandums with other companies and can be terminated at any time. Working with localities is just something Silverman said Vistabeam is aiming at doing more of. The board unanimously approved the memorandum.

The board then approved a resolution which authorized the issuance of limited tax general obligation refunding bonds for the purpose of refinancing series 2017 jail bonds and interest cost savings to the county.

For the next portion of the meeting, the commissioners discussed whether or not to allow County Assessor Angela Dillman to hire her daughter to work for her. The assessor’s office still has several positions to fill, Dillman said. Her daughter had filled in for some work in the past and despite interviewing several applicants, the office still had very few people on its radar. Hiring her daughter would fill a much-needed gap, she said.

The county does not currently allow for employees to supervise their relatives. After several minutes of discussion, the commissioners determined that the county’s personnel board would be the ones who’d need to decide whether to change the rules or grant Dillman an exemption.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session “for the purpose of addressing a personnel issue,” the agenda said. The board provided no further information at the time.

