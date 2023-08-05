The 2023 Livestock Sale beat out previous years with a sale total of $492,000, rising above even last year’s high of $437,350. 4-H’ers and FFA competitors sold 191 animals were sold Saturday between cattle, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry.

The sale opened with the championship flights as kids showed their Grand and Reserve champion animals — many of which sold for top dollar.

Sydney Huckfeldt was the second sale of the day and she saw her Grand Champion Market Beef Steer sell for $7,000, well over it’s resale value. Huckfeldt’s was not the highest sale number of the day though, as Lexxie Fillingham’s steer sold for $8,000.

B&C Steel were the highest spenders of the day, followed by Crossroads Co-op and Deines Irrigation, according to information provided to the Star-Herald.

While representatives of many local businesses and organizations attended to show their support, Charlie Wright, CEO of Panhandle Co-op, was one of the 10 largest spenders. Wright said he was not even sure how many animals he had purchased.

Wright was quick to point out the merits of 4-H as a learning opportunity for the kids as well as a way for families to grow together.

“I grew up in 4-H, my kids all showed, and I just think it’s a great program,” he said.

Lanna Hubbard, the manager for the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, said she was happy to see the attendance and support at the auction. It was an unusual fair year, with weather impacting some for the fair’s other events, such as resulting in the cancellation of Wednesday’s Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull.

She said the livestock auction, the cumulative event for the fair, has always had strong attendance and support from the community.

“Everyone always comes together to make it work,” said Hubbard.

4-H members young and old were also appreciative for the support and thanks for all their hard work.

Ten-year-old Stockton Soule sold his pig for $3,500 Saturday. This was Soule’s second year showing pigs and he has already seen success. He said he “really liked interacting” with the animals and that it was bittersweet to say good-bye to his pig with which he had worked so hard.

Not everyone was sad to see their animals go though, like young 4-Her Faith Libsack, who said her goat she sold this year for $1,900 was “naughty.”

Libsack said, “I was glad, she was mean,” when asked how it felt to say goodbye to her project animal. She also spoke on the merits of 4-H projects.

“They’re fun and you have a purpose having an animal,” she said, pointing to the responsibility that comes with raising animals.

Older 4-Hers like Kathryn Vance were also grateful for their time in the program. Vance, 19, has been showing animals in 4-H for 10 years and sold her goat Saturday for $1,300.

This was Vance’s last year in 4-H and looking back she felt she would miss some aspects ... but not all of them.

“I’ll miss competing, but not all the work and getting up early.”

The livestock auction represented the end of many 4-Her’s careers and just as many beginnings who will return to the fair again next year.