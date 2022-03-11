County to host state 4-H gun competitions

Scotts Bluff County will host the state 4-H BB gun and air rifle competitions on March 19-20.

The event rotates throughout the state and is the culmination of the indoor shooting season. Jenny Bohl, a leader for the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports club, said the state competition is usually in the western half of Nebraska every four years. However, due to the timing of the pandemic, it has been a long nine years since it was last here.

“It’s been a lot of work but we’re excited to host everybody,” Bohl said. “I have people from several clubs that have offered to help out and we’ve taken them up on it. They have been amazing.”

The state match will be held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds on March 19 for BB gun and March 20 for sporter and precision air rifle. Bohl said they are expecting over 200 entries from 20 Nebraska counties. She said there will be some 4-H kids that shoot multiple events but also many that specialize in just one.

“I’m excited that I don’t have to drive all the way across Nebraska,” certified club volunteer Bill Dewitt said. “We’re hosting (the state competition) and we got a lot of great help coming in to make that happen. We’ve got a nice big event center to be able to hold it here with plenty of room for running about 50 targets and almost 200 kids coming.”

There are eight 4-H clubs in the Panhandle that participate in tournaments during the winter season in preparation for the state contest. Bohl said those events are hosted throughout the Panhandle and many of the kids have been practicing since December, 2021.

Western Nebraska Shooting Sports is a Scotts Bluff County 4-H club that focuses on BB gun, air rifle and adds archery in the summer season. The county also has the Sure Shoot Youth club that focuses on smallbore rifle and the Platte Valley Clay Busters that works with trap shooters.

Justin and Jenny Bohl are the organizational leaders for the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports club but the club also has many certified volunteers. They mentor the youth, organize practices multiple nights a week and help with events. The volunteers are: Travis Erdman, Bill DeWitts, Mike Chrisman, Alan Weinhold, Jason Spliechel; and Jake Robins, Pat and Max Clossen specializing in archery.

Bohl said the club is going through a growing year because it added about 20 new members.

“We did some flyers and stuff this year,” DeWitt commented. “That’s the first time that we’ve done that since I’ve been here and the club almost doubled in size.”

DeWitt said he spent 22 years serving in the military and after he retired, he has been able to use those skills to mentor the 4-H youth.

“I’ve taught soldiers how to shoot for 17 years and this is a lot different,” he said. “It’s a big transition to teaching kids versus young soldiers and adults. But it’s the same way here because we’ve got the young kids just starting and the kids that have been shooting for years that are just fine tuning.”

DeWitt said that when his daughter and he joined the club it was easy to get started right away. Shooters will need some shooting supplies but are not required to own a weapon, the club has some for use. Participants are also not required to have a hunter’s safety certification but they will be asked to follow the clubs safety protocols.

Anyone interested in joining a shooting sport 4-H club should contact the Scotts Bluff County extension office at 308-632-1480 or attend the state shooting competition on March 19-20 at the fairgrounds.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.