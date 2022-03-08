 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County tourism donates $50,000 for soccer complex lighting

Check Presentation Blurb

Left to right: WNFC’s Nate Rock, Bridget Peck and Chad Larson, and Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy, hold up a check for $50,000. The money will be used for lighting renovations at the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff.

Brenda Leisy, the Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director, presented the Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) with a $50,000 check to add lighting at the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex during the club’s Tuesday board meeting. Leisy said the tourism department aims to contribute even more to the complex later on.

“It’s our goal to make soccer the best it can be here,” WNFC president Nate Rock said. “... We have a great complex already with a great surface and we just want to continue to improve on it.” He said the club will continue to fundraise for additional renovations.

Read more information about the presentation in Thursday’s copy of the Star-Herald.

