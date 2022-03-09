County tourism grants $50,000 to WNFC

Members of the Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) began their meeting at Scottsbluff High School on Tuesday with a check presentation by Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy. The tourism department supplied WNFC with $50,000 to add new lighting at the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex.

The lighting will allow WNFC to play in the evenings and would entice soccer tournaments to the area since they could host games all day long. These would be instrumental in bringing tourists to the area. At a February meeting with the county’s board of commissioners, Leisy compared a soccer tournament’s attendance numbers to that of a baseball tournament, the likes of which have become a staple of the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

Usually, the tourism department doesn’t help out projects right away. However, based on the feedback they received when helping construct the 23 Club baseball fields last year, “we jumped right into it,” Leisy said.

In the meantime, schools and other organizations can help contribute to the lighting project.

“It’s our goal to make soccer the best it can be here,” WNFC president Nate Rock said. “We have a great complex already with a great surface and we just want to continue to improve on it. Brenda and tourism, it’s greatly appreciated. We hope to continue to fundraise and make it a reality sooner rather than later.”

The tourism department will make additional contributions further down the line, when the renovations are closer to completion. The project will cost an estimated $1.5 million. Locker rooms and restrooms will also be added in time.

“What we’ll do then is ask you (WNFC) to come back later like we did 23 Club and then hopefully we can contribute some more at the end of the project, more towards phase three,” Leisy said. “This would just be another gigantic thing for western Nebraska. We’re very excited.”

With the recent additions of the 23 Club complex in Scottsbluff and the Dome Rock Diamonds baseball complex in Gering, Leisy said the county had grown its sporting capabilities.

She applied to join Sports Nebraska, a coalition of tourism organization aimed around highlighting sporting opportunities. “The minute we got those done and we were able to bid for the NSAA Class B boys’ and girls’ state golf (championships), we knew that was our opportunity to jump into the sports market,” she said.

If the Landers Memorial complex can host large soccer tournaments, it will encourage families to spend their nights in county lodgings. Lodging tax is the main financial resource the tourism department uses to market Scotts Bluff County.

Tuesday’s grant was the second $50,000 check Leisy had given out in a week’s time. She previously presented a donation to the Midwest Theater for marquee repairs on March 2.

