Couple opens beef shop, country store

Growing up as family friends was just the beginning for Michael (Mac) and Kelsie Sussex.

Mac’s family became a part of Goshen County in the 1950’s and he graduated from Chugwater High School. Kelsie Steinmetz’ great, great grandfather homesteaded near Lingle, Wyoming, where she grew up on the family farm.

After high school, Mac found himself at college in eastern Nebraska, then the University of Wyoming before he ventured back to Torrington. From there, Mac said he spent about eight years working in the cattle industry in either a feedlot or a cow/calf operation. Eventually the two found themselves working in the same metal shop.

“And so we got back together again,” Mac said. “She got her degree in welding and metallurgy. She was working in my uncle’s welding shop and I was working in there as well.”

The two married in 2010 and have two young children.

Since then, the pair has not slowed down. Kelsie is working with her dad selling insurance for Torrington’s America’s Financial office and helping her mom with a clothing store. Mac said they also began establishing a cow herd.

“We started with six heifers and then it’s just grown bigger and bigger,” Mac explained. “We just kept building and got heifers from my family that have been in the cattle industry for years. So we established our herd with genetics which was a good thing and then ran those cattle for quite a while.”

With a deep routed history and drive to continue in the cattle industry, Mac and Kelsie have established their own herd of about 110 mama cows. Mac said they started selling beef from the herd about three to four years ago. Not long after that, the pandemic led Mac and Kelsie to experience a shift in meat processing availability.

“Availability was a real problem,” Mac said. “We were hauling cattle two or three hundred miles just to get them processed. Finally, Kelsie and I started talking and I said, 'let’s just start our own.'”

Mac said the plan was to initially just facilitate the processing of their own cattle to continue to sell as they had been. However, they found themselves partnering with folks from Colorado on the processing facility.

Mountain View Feeders is a 3,500 head cattle operation centered in Virginia Dale, Colorado. In addition to their own beef, producers from the area and Mountain View Feeders, the Sussex pair went ahead with building a packing plant facility.

“(Mountain View Feeders) have a family background in Nebraska and they have a feedlot there,” Mac said. “The Uthmann family and Mountain View Feeders have been great. They’ve helped us really get our plant established and they fill a lot of vacancies.”

With plans established to open Bear Mountain Beef, Mac and Kelsie broke ground for a beef processing facility the first weekend of June 2021 located south of Torrington just off of Chugwater Highway. The facility was complete and inspected in time for them to process the first group of cattle in December 2021. The location has averaged six head of cattle processed per day and it could manage eight for a very full day.

Since opening in December, the business has processed 135 head of cattle. The plant is not only helping Mac and Kelsie find a place for their own beef, but also it is open to any area cattlemen. Mac said his schedule is looking very busy and he does not intend to book dates far in advance. He explained there are too many variables at play if you start making appointments beyond a year in advance.

Bear Mountain Beef is open to custom processing and for tours when their busy days allow.

“The big thing is, we need kids to have more knowledge about this industry,” Mac said. “It’s kind of a lost art. Anytime we can get those kids in here and help educate is pretty cool.”

The business staffs 10 full-time employees and is managed by Boyd Evans. Mac said they approached the hiring process with family values in mind. Bear Mountain also has a sales representative to facilitate curbside pickup and local deliveries.

“We think the world of them and they’re like family to us,” Mac said.

Because Bear Mountain Beef is located across the Wyoming state line, it has more options than similar operations in Nebraska.

“There’s a difference between state inspected and USDA inspected,” Mac explained. “If you’re state inspected, which Wyoming has a state inspection program, you can only sell within that state. We are USDA inspected so we can go anywhere with (our product).”

The operations at Bear Mountain Beef are thoroughly USDA-inspected, allowing them to sell all beef products produced from the facility.

“I’ve worked in feedlots, spent about eight years working in feedlots or cow/calf operations and so the processing is kind of the final play in the cattle industry,” Mac said. “Well now we have everything. We have a cow/calf operation, do the processing and the meat sales.”

While Mac is leading the beef production and processing businesses, Kelsie is busy in Torrington. She contributes business knowledge and cleaning to the plant but mainly oversees the new store front. In addition to opening the downtown Torrington marketplace, she continues to contribute to her dad’s insurance business.

Mac and Kelsie Sussex realized that when Bear Mountain Beef opened for processing, they wanted to offer beef to the public in a store front as well as through their sales rep.

Opening on Black Friday 2021, they were able to make that realization happen. The store front is actually in a very large 100 year-old building in downtown Torrington that Kelsie was able to bring back to life.

The large main area, the Town Square Marketplace, includes coolers along one wall showcasing Bear Mountain Beef cuts and packaged deals as well as floral arrangements. The remainder of the floor space offers an eclectic variety of home goods.

Kelsie takes a consideration for what locals may be shopping and visits many markets to bring those influences back to the local community. In addition to food items, the store also sells a wide mix of kitchen items, floor mats, cow hides, wall hangings, furniture and many other home or cooking inspired finds. Store clerk Willy Evans said the marketplace sells something for everyone.

The Town Square also houses two other businesses to complete the shopping experience.

Taking up a solid portion of the back floor space is Wagner’s Floral. The shop had been in the Wagner family for nearly 70 years before sisters, Courtney Birkley and DeAnna Mitchell, took over ownership nine years ago. The new owners made the move to main street to be a part of Town Square in time for the Nov. 28, 2021, opening.

“We just recently moved in with Kelsie and Mac,” Courtney said, “… which was big and scary because Wagner’s has been in the same location for years.”

Wagner’s Floral is a traditional floral shop but also offers tux rental, a variety of candles and Dixie Belle chalk paint. Dixie Belle paint is a high quality indoor mineral chalk paint that can be used on wood, metal, glass, ceramic and fabric.

Courtney said the move into Town Square has been a good one. The sisters recently went through one of their busiest days of the year, Valentine’s Day, and Courtney said the business was more than what they normally experience.

Owners of the 100 or so year old building housing the Town Square and Wagner Floral, Deb and Eric Alben, recently added Limited Edition to the mix.

Limited Edition, a specialty liquor store, opened Feb. 3 and is managed by Stacey Stroud. She explained that shipment delays on shelving and other items prevented opening when the other two stores did.

“We try to offer a variety to compliment with Wagner Floral’s flowers and Bear Mountain’s beef,” Stacey said. “When people are getting steaks, we try to compliment that and see what their tastes are and if we don’t have it, we’ll do a search and get it in for them.”

Nestled into a front corner of the Town Square, the store offers a blend of high end, specialty and limited edition liquor. Stacey said the quaint shop also features an inviting ladies’ sitting corner and on the opposite side a men’s study.

“I have people tell me that it is just so warm and inviting in here,” Stacey said. “I love that. I love that feel and the fact that people feel welcomed.”

As the first year of business unfolds, Stacey intends to offer tasting events and drink making sessions. She intends to emulate a Europe tradition that winery storefronts use flowers hanging on their front doors as a sign that a tasting event is underway inside. With a florist shop just steps away from Limited Edition, Stacey plans on bringing this tradition to Torrington. She also said the working atmosphere within the Town Square has been good.

“We have worked so hard together,” Stacey said. “We’ve become our own little family.”

The Town Square Marketplace, Wagner’s Floral and Limited Edition are located at 2007 Main Street, Torrington and can be found on Facebook.

For more information about Bear Mountain Beef, visit www.bearmountainbeef.om or find them on Facebook.

