COVID-19 booster shots rolling out for some

As media across the nation attempted to keep people abreast of the latest news regarding COVID-19 boosters, many people started to become confused. ‘Am I eligible for a booster?’ is a common question that local health officials have been fielding.
“There’s been a lot of confusion, which is understandable for all of us that are in the middle of it, let alone the general public,” Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said.
An announcement by the White House that all persons would be eligible for a booster by the end of September caused the most confusion, with some people coming into health clinics hoping to receive their booster. That recommendation, which is that all persons receive a booster 8 months after their second Moderna or Pfizer booster, has not yet received approval from the FDA and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices). Boosters won’t be available for the general population until those recommendations, and direction on distribution, have been completed, Schnell said.
“(They) have to go through and actually approve that, and then give us the direction specifically, of how we provide that vaccine,” she said.
Some of the population is eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
— Persons who have weakened immune systems and have received the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to get a booster. Schnell said that those persons suffer from immune-compromised conditions, such as cancer. According to guidance, the booster is available to persons who have been receiving active cancer treatment, received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, suffer from moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency syndromes, have advanced or untreated HIV investigation or are receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.
It is recommended that persons in this category getting a booster shot get that vaccine 28 days after their second shot, Schnell said.
— On Friday, Sept. 24, the FDA approved a booster being distributed to three specific populations: persons who are 65 and older; those living in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes; and persons who are 50 to 64 years of age and have been determined to be of high-risk by their doctors; persons, and those who are at high-risk due to their occupations. Those who are ages 18 to 49 who are at high-risk “are recommended to weigh their individual benefits with risk” and discuss with their doctor if they should get a booster shoot.
For those who may be high risk or have severe disease, Schnell said, “That would be a conversation we’d encourage people to have with their health care provider.” Persons who would be considered high-risk include persons who are being treated for cancer or blood disorders, those who are diabetic, overweight, suffer from heart conditions or hypertension, chronic lung, kidney or liver disease, suffer dementia and certain disabilities, pregnant women and current and former smokers.
Persons who are eligible due to their occupation could include those working in emergency medical and public safety facilities, those who work at congregate care facilities, teachers and others in education, and those who work in manufacturing, mail delivery, public transit and even grocery works. The list of occupations could change over time, according to the CDC.
When persons visit a local health clinic to get the booster, Schnell said, “We do ask the questions about why they qualified, but we do not require a note from the doctor,” she said. “Nationwide, the CDC recommends that we do not require a note from the doctor because we don’t want our doctors, who are already facing a challenge of getting everybody seen and dealing with the things that are out there right now, to become overloaded with people calling to get those notes.”
Additional guidance on vaccination and boosters from the FDA is expected.
Schnell said the approval for the Pfizer vaccine came about after it had submitted all the data needed to go through the FDA approval process. Moderna is in the process of getting additional approval for boosters and distribution of its vaccine to other populations.
“We should hear something later about them, but, for right now, we do have the Pfizer recommendation.”
A booster of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved. For those wishing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine, Schnell said the Panhandle has not experienced any difficulties in getting that vaccine. Some areas of the country had reported difficulties as the CDC put distribution on hold for a brief time period earlier this summer.
In the Panhandle, all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — have been widely distributed.
“We have not had any problem with getting vaccines,” Schnell said, “We have plenty of doses” for both persons still coming in to begin the vaccination process and for those getting booster shots.
Health departments are now able to order directly from the companies, not having to work through the state for distribution of the vaccine. Providers can also order vaccine directly. However, the majority of vaccine distributed to the general population has been the Moderna vaccine as it was available in the Panhandle for months before Pfizer.
The Pfizer vaccine required significant cold storage, which was not available until May. Due to the cold storage, which is provided by Regional West Medical Center, distribution of that vaccine has been occurring through partnerships with the hospital.
There has been significant distribution of the Pfizer vaccine in the population of residents who live or work in long-term health care facilities, which will be good for that vulnerable population as the booster is made available. For those who were vaccinated in long-term health care facilities, Schnell said, the predominant vaccine used was Pfizer because of contracts that the state had with national pharmacies that administered vaccines.
“We will be working with our local, long-term care facilities to help them get their boosters for their staff and residents that are needed,” she said.
Panhandle health departments and providers aren’t able to do “off-label” distribution of either vaccine, Schnell said. An example of an off-label use would be mixing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Some people have brought in doctor’s notes requesting such distribution, however, she said, with vaccine provided by the CDC, distribution rules are very specific and it is not an allowed use. There has not been enough testing of such mixtures or off-label uses for that to have yet been approved by the FDA, and even so, Schnell said, its not an unusual recommendation when it comes to vaccines.
As of yet, none of the vaccines have been approved for children under the age of 12. Pfizer and Moderna have clinical trials underway, a required step of the approval process. It had been hoped that the vaccine would be approved for 5- to-11-year-old children as early as September, however, both companies are still going through the approval process.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Pfizer announced it submitted research to the FDA from a trial for children ages 5 to 11 and said that it would request an Emergency Use Authorization “in the coming weeks.”
“It may be a little bit,” Schnell said, “but I know that it’s a priority for the FDA and CDC to get out that vaccine to protect people,” she said.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination to workplace, as well as distribution of the flu vaccine. If businesses would like to partner with others for workplace clinics, Schnell said that is also encouraged and they’ll offer the “business block party” they have been offering throughout the summer.
“There’s a lot of businesses that don’t have a lot of employees, and maybe only a few employees still need or want the vaccine,” she said, saying that grouping together makes it more convenient for the workplaces and health care workers.
To schedule a workplace clinic, contact Scotts Bluff County Health, 436-6626.
Walk-ins are available at the Scotts Bluff County Immunization Clinic, Monday through Friday and people can just walk-in. You can also schedule an appointment by contacting 308-630-1580.
Most Panhandle counties are offering walk-in options for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit pphd.org for a complete list of clinics in your community.