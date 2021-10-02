COVID-19 booster shots rolling out for some

Panhandle health departments and providers aren’t able to do “off-label” distribution of either vaccine, Schnell said. An example of an off-label use would be mixing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Some people have brought in doctor’s notes requesting such distribution, however, she said, with vaccine provided by the CDC, distribution rules are very specific and it is not an allowed use. There has not been enough testing of such mixtures or off-label uses for that to have yet been approved by the FDA, and even so, Schnell said, its not an unusual recommendation when it comes to vaccines.

As of yet, none of the vaccines have been approved for children under the age of 12. Pfizer and Moderna have clinical trials underway, a required step of the approval process. It had been hoped that the vaccine would be approved for 5- to-11-year-old children as early as September, however, both companies are still going through the approval process.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Pfizer announced it submitted research to the FDA from a trial for children ages 5 to 11 and said that it would request an Emergency Use Authorization “in the coming weeks.”

“It may be a little bit,” Schnell said, “but I know that it’s a priority for the FDA and CDC to get out that vaccine to protect people,” she said.