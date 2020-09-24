COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Box Butte, with 15 new cases

An update from Unified Command on Thursday confirmed 35 new COVID-19 diagnoses along with 27 recoveries since Monday.

Of the new cases, three are 19 or under with one case in Box Butte, Dawes and Scotts Bluff counties. All were determined to be close contacts.

In Box Butte County, there have been four close contact cases, nine listed as community spread and three cases that are still under investigation. Cheyenne and Sheridan County each have one case determined to be community spread. Morrill County has one that was determined to be close contact.

Dawes County has one new close contact case and five attributed to community spread. Scotts Bluff County has seven new cases, two are close contact and five are community spread.

Since March 2, there have been 13,882 tests conducted with 845 coming back positive, leading to a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1 percent.

There are 93 active cases and three active hospitalizations. In total, 82 people have been hospitalized. Nine have died.

During Thursday’s briefing, assistant director of the Panhandle Public Health, Jessica Davies, reminded the community that while we may need to keep our distance, it is important to support one another.