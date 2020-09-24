COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Box Butte, with 15 new cases

An update from Unified Command on Thursday confirmed 35 new COVID-19 diagnoses along with 27 recoveries since Monday.
Of the new cases, three are 19 or under with one case in Box Butte, Dawes and Scotts Bluff counties. All were determined to be close contacts.
In Box Butte County, there have been four close contact cases, nine listed as community spread and three cases that are still under investigation. Cheyenne and Sheridan County each have one case determined to be community spread. Morrill County has one that was determined to be close contact.
Dawes County has one new close contact case and five attributed to community spread. Scotts Bluff County has seven new cases, two are close contact and five are community spread.
Since March 2, there have been 13,882 tests conducted with 845 coming back positive, leading to a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1 percent.
There are 93 active cases and three active hospitalizations. In total, 82 people have been hospitalized. Nine have died.
During Thursday’s briefing, assistant director of the Panhandle Public Health, Jessica Davies, reminded the community that while we may need to keep our distance, it is important to support one another.
When someone is isolated at home, she said, they are trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus and heal.
“When someone has been confirmed COVID positive, it doesn’t mean we can’t still help with their healing,” she said. “They need our critical support to recover physically and mentally.”
Small things such as phone calls, leaving encouraging notes on their door or window or sending someone a text to let them know you care can make a big difference, she said.
Offering to run errands, such as grocery shopping, or dropping off books, puzzles and other ways to pass the time can also be a huge help, she said.
Deputy director Tabi Prochazka addressed a myth that once a person quarantines, they won’t have to do it again. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
If a person has been a close contact to a positive person and neither were wearing masks, the individual would need to quarantine, she said.
The exception, she added, is that an individual who has had COVID and has been deemed recovered would be exempt from quarantine for 90 days.
