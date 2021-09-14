COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Panhandle

For the general population, people who are identified as close contacts are recommended to self-quarantine, by staying at home, separating themselves from others and monitoring their health. If they experience symptoms, they should get tested. If an employer’s policy allows them to continue working, they are advised to wear a face mask, practice social distance, self-monitor for a fever and other symptoms for 14 days. Persons who are symptomatic or test positive are to quarantine.

Any persons who are identified as close contacts will be notified, often via text message to take a survey to identify close contacts to complete. PPHD also offers a self-reporting tool on its website for people who have been tested, and tested positive. People who have completed self-tests, such as those available at pharmacies, are asked to complete the reporting.

Officials also talked about the Panhandle vaccination rate, which continues to be the second lowest in the state, at 35.23% of people being fully vaccinated.

However, Engel reported that Scotts Bluff County has achieved a rate of 40%, which she and other PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Public Health officials noted as a positive.