COVID-19 cases in Panhandle continue to be on the rise

“What we’re finding throughout the Panhandle is that cases are going up,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “As cases go up, later hospitalizations go up and deaths increase.”

Engel said rural hospitals are also seeing patients from outside of the area as patients are transferred via the state’s transfer center, contributing to challenges being experienced in health care.

The number of youth cases continues to increase, with this week’s cases at 97 children. Fifty-nine of those children were ages 10 to 19 and 38 were under the age of 9.

With the increases in cases, PPHD officials reminded people of a treatment that continues to be offered in the Panhandle, monoclonal antibody treatment. It’s a three-hour infusion treatment that health officials report has reduced hospitalizations by about 70%. Patients are reporting improvements in symptoms within one to three days.

The key is to talk to your doctor soon after you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and started experiencing symptoms, Tabi Prochazka, of PPHD, said. The treatment is most effective when started by the fifth day of symptom onset, and before severe symptoms have started.