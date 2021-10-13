COVID-19 cases in Panhandle on the rise

Though some areas of Nebraska have been experiencing declining case levels, the Panhandle continues to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
The case rate per 100,000 people increased again, at 836 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days compared to 783 cases per 100,000 compared to the prior period. That means the Panhandle is well above the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 to be classified at high-risk for COVID-19 spread.
On the county level, only one county, Sioux County, is below the 100 cases per 100,000, at 59.4 cases per 100,000, which puts it at substantial risk for transmission.
Hospitalizations have increased to 34 cases, which means hospitalizations have surpassed the peak experienced last fall. Twelve deaths are pending verification, which is up two deaths from last week, and the Panhandle is reporting a total of 204 confirmed deaths.
Just two months ago, Panhandle Public Health officials were expressing concern about rising case levels as surrounding states reported higher transmission. The Panhandle was just at the tip of an increase, reporting 102 cases per 100,000 people. As of the first week of August, PPHD was reporting just eight hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and had just surpassed 200 deaths since data began being tracked in March 2020.
As of Monday, 204 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, and 12 deaths are pending verification. The majority of deaths during the pandemic have been among those 80 and older, with 119 of the 204 deaths. The next largest category, 70 to 79, reports 44 deaths.
“What we’re finding throughout the Panhandle is that cases are going up,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “As cases go up, later hospitalizations go up and deaths increase.”
Engel said rural hospitals are also seeing patients from outside of the area as patients are transferred via the state’s transfer center, contributing to challenges being experienced in health care.
The number of youth cases continues to increase, with this week’s cases at 97 children. Fifty-nine of those children were ages 10 to 19 and 38 were under the age of 9.
With the increases in cases, PPHD officials reminded people of a treatment that continues to be offered in the Panhandle, monoclonal antibody treatment. It’s a three-hour infusion treatment that health officials report has reduced hospitalizations by about 70%. Patients are reporting improvements in symptoms within one to three days.
The key is to talk to your doctor soon after you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and started experiencing symptoms, Tabi Prochazka, of PPHD, said. The treatment is most effective when started by the fifth day of symptom onset, and before severe symptoms have started.
The treatment is offered for persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, and in qualifying populations, such as persons who are over the age of 65 years old, persons between 55 and 65 who suffer from cardiovascular disease, hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other chronic respiratory disease. Individuals under the age of 17 can also qualify based on specific conditions.
During the call, a question came up from a participant about whether or not Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine were treatments offered in the Panhandle. Neither has been approved by the FDA for treatment of COVID-19, and Engel noted no studies in the medical community have supported those as treatments for COVID.
The Panhandle has consistently been the second lowest in the state when it comes to vaccination rate. That remained the case this week, with 36.68% of the population vaccinated, just up slightly from 36.45% from last week.
Vaccines are available in locations throughout the Panhandle, with a provider offering them in all 12 counties of the Panhandle. Walmart, Safeway and Walgreens are also offering the vaccine.
Anyone who is homebound or has a condition that makes it hard for them to access the COVID vaccine can contact Engel, 308-633-2866, ext. 101.
For more about locations for testing and vaccines, visit pphd.org.