COVID-19 numbers continue to decline

Panhandle cases of COVID-19 continue to decline with the latest numbers reported on the Nebraska Panhandle Dashboard indicating positive COVID-19 cases in the past week are under 100.
Dashboard numbers as of Wednesday afternoon reported 98 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, a decline from the 164 confirmed cases Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel reported during the Feb. 9 briefing.
“We are happy to see our number of COVID cases continue to go down,” Engel told the Star-Herald. “The best protection the public can continue to do is to stay up-to-date on being vaccinated.”
If someone, including people in the family over the age of five has not received a booster shot, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or has not complete the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months, PPHD asks the public to consider vaccinating to protect you as well as loved ones. To find a vaccination site nearby, visit www.pphd.org.
Population vaccinated by county
|County
|Vaccination percentage
|Banner
|54.73%
|Scotts Bluff
|48.43%
|Garden
|47.69%
|Dawes
|45.04%
|Box Butte
|42.73%
|Cheyenne
|39.71%
|Kimball
|38.42%
|Morrill
|35.43%
|Sheridan
|34.70%
|Deuel
|33.79%
|Sioux
|28.04%
|Grant
PPHD health officials also remind the public that Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will provide at-home COVID-19 tests to residents. PPHD is still organizing locations across the communities to ensure easy access, but those details remain forthcoming.
Four free at-home COVID tests are also still available through the federal government by visiting COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. Orders will ship in 7 to 12 days.
Two deaths were reported across the region, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 286 people and there are nine active hospitalizations.
With a decline in transmission, the Panhandle’s case rate also saw a significant decline over the past 14 days. Last week, PPHD personnel reported the Panhandle’s case rate was 831 per 100,000. Currently, the Panhandle rate is 113.6 cases per 100,000, dropping the positivity rate from 10.7% to 9.0%. The highest weekly positivity rate of 64.5% for the Panhandle occurred on Nov. 1, 2020, with public health reporting several spikes since then.
The Panhandle’s vaccination percentage still has not crossed the 50% threshold Engel is hopeful to achieve. However, there is a positive trend. Last week, Engel reported of all the 86,268 Panhandle residents, 40.85% are fully vaccinated. Reported numbers for this week indicate 44% are now vaccinated.
Banner County is leading the way with 54.74% of residents vaccinated, followed by Scotts Bluff at 48.43% and Garden at 47.69%. Grant County has the fewest percentage of residents vaccinated at 27.16%.