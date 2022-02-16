COVID-19 numbers continue to decline

Panhandle cases of COVID-19 continue to decline with the latest numbers reported on the Nebraska Panhandle Dashboard indicating positive COVID-19 cases in the past week are under 100.

Dashboard numbers as of Wednesday afternoon reported 98 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, a decline from the 164 confirmed cases Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel reported during the Feb. 9 briefing.

“We are happy to see our number of COVID cases continue to go down,” Engel told the Star-Herald. “The best protection the public can continue to do is to stay up-to-date on being vaccinated.”

If someone, including people in the family over the age of five has not received a booster shot, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or has not complete the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months, PPHD asks the public to consider vaccinating to protect you as well as loved ones. To find a vaccination site nearby, visit www.pphd.org.

