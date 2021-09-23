COVID-19 surge isn’t letting up, hospitalization climbs to 28 people

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said that as vaccine providers work through the approval process, there has been some confusion about the availablity of booster shots.

“Anyone unvaccinated, age 12 or older, we would love to have you come and get vaccinated,” she said. “There are choices out there that you can choose.”

People who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and fall within immune-compromised categories are eligible for a booster vaccine, which is spaced out to at least 28 days from the last dose. Those persons are persons who are being treated for cancer, received an organ transplant or are immune-compromised.

Pfizer has been approved for the vaccine to be given to people age 65 and older, with high risk conditions, however, specific guidelines from the CDC have not yet been approved, and vaccine boosters are not yet being distributed to that population. The FDA is also in the process of weighing other populations for vaccination, such as children, or booster, but those are “not approved and not provided to us,” she said. “...We’ll be looking for those announcements that are coming out about Pfizer and any other recommendations that the CDC has about boosters.”

PPHD has already announced that Dr. David Brett-Major, University of Nebraska Medical Center — College of Public Health, will speak during its briefing on Monday. Brett-Major is an internal medicine and infectious disease physician who has worked on global alert and response coordination against Ebola virus, Middle East Respiratory syndrome coronavirus, and avian influence A (H7N9).

