COVID-19 surge isn’t letting up, hospitalization climbs to 28 people

Panhandle health officials continue to report that a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are near the levels of those reported last fall during a peak in COVID-19 cases.
During Monday’s briefing, PPHD reported 294 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 10.76%. As of Thursday, that rate had increased to 12.3%, according to the PPHD dashboard.
Twenty-eight people are reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 last week and hospitalizations remained at that number as of Thursday. According to the state dashboard, ICU bed availability is at 30%, and hospital bed availability is at 39%. Ventilator availability remains at high numbers, at 90%.
Compared to last year’s surge, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said, “We’re about a month ahead” compared to where we were last year. On Oct. 22, 2020, PPHD reported 24 active hospitalizations and that had climbed to a peak of 33 hospitalizations by the next week.
As of Thursday, PPHD’s dashboard was now reporting cases on the county level, a change after Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed the temporary change of the state’s COVID dashboard. Scotts Bluff County tops out the number of cases, reporting 120 cases within the last 120 days. Box Butte County reported 58 cases and Dawes County reported 26 cases. Morrill County reported 18 cases; following close behind are Cheyenne County with 16 cases and Sheridan County, 14 cases. Only Grant and Garden counties didn’t report any COVID-19 cases within the last seven days.
The Panhandle reports an average of 303.7 cases per 100,000, putting it at high-risk for transmission of COVID-19, according to CDC data. Nine of the 12 counties are reporting case rates that exceed high transmission levels, which is 100 cases per 100,000 people. In comparing case rates, Box Butte County reports the highest case rate per 100,000 people with 523 cases per 100,000, compared to the second and third highest transmission rates: Morrill County, reporting 371.8 cases per 100,000 people and Scotts Bluff County, reporting 328.2 cases per 100,000 people.
PPHD reported 11 deaths that are pending verification, though the date range on those deaths was not clear. However, deaths have been steadily increasing. As of Aug. 23, just five deaths were reported pending verification and 199 deaths had been recorded as confirmed since March of 2020. By Sept. 7, 200 deaths had been confirmed and deaths pending notification had climbed to 9. That means at least 7 deaths have been reported to have occurred within the last month.
Vaccination is important in preventing serious side effects and hospitalizations, though breakthrough cases are still considered rare.
“Vaccination is our best prevention,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions, said.
According to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 95% of hospitalizations are occurring among patients who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Information in the campaign also highlighted that over 96% of U.S. physicians, all living presidents, all 50 U.S. governors, all nine Supreme Court justices and religious leaders like Pope John Francis and The Dalai Lama are among those vaccinated.
During this week’s call, Engel reported that an additional free testing site had been added at Walgreens and other options were to be announced in the near future. For almost three months, CAPWN had been the only free testing site. Walgreens is now offering a process where persons could qualify for free testing.
“We are hoping that there’s more opportunities coming, but testing has been hindered,” she said.
In a press release Thursday, NOMI Health, which is the company that operated TestNebraska sites earlier over the last year, announced it had re-opened a site near Regional West Medical Center. Drive-thru testing will be offered, with a rapid antigen testing offered. PCR testing is expected to be added in the future. People need to bring their insurance card, but the company says that no one in need of a test will be turned away. Appointments are preferred but not required. Those in need of a test are asked to register in advance by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/139/onsite.
Testing is available through health care providers as well, and a complete list of providers and where testing is available is on pphd.org. People should talk to their insurance company to ensure that testing is covered.
As far as vaccination rates, the Panhandle saw a slight increase, with an average of 35.72% of residents being vaccinated.
Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said that as vaccine providers work through the approval process, there has been some confusion about the availablity of booster shots.
“Anyone unvaccinated, age 12 or older, we would love to have you come and get vaccinated,” she said. “There are choices out there that you can choose.”
People who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and fall within immune-compromised categories are eligible for a booster vaccine, which is spaced out to at least 28 days from the last dose. Those persons are persons who are being treated for cancer, received an organ transplant or are immune-compromised.
Pfizer has been approved for the vaccine to be given to people age 65 and older, with high risk conditions, however, specific guidelines from the CDC have not yet been approved, and vaccine boosters are not yet being distributed to that population. The FDA is also in the process of weighing other populations for vaccination, such as children, or booster, but those are “not approved and not provided to us,” she said. “...We’ll be looking for those announcements that are coming out about Pfizer and any other recommendations that the CDC has about boosters.”
PPHD has already announced that Dr. David Brett-Major, University of Nebraska Medical Center — College of Public Health, will speak during its briefing on Monday. Brett-Major is an internal medicine and infectious disease physician who has worked on global alert and response coordination against Ebola virus, Middle East Respiratory syndrome coronavirus, and avian influence A (H7N9).