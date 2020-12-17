COVID-19 vaccinations begin next week in Panhandle

Like Santa Claus, Panhandle health officials are making their list and then checking it twice.
However, health officials aren’t evaluating who is naughty or nice – they are preparing for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination.
During Thursday’s Panhandle Public Health District briefing, director Kim Engel said, “We have been busy and we are excited. The vaccines are coming ... and they’re coming next week.”
The first phase of distribution starts Monday or Tuesday, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said. The Panhandle will get the Moderna vaccine, which received the endorsement of the FDA Thursday, Dec. 17.
“We understand that some people may be nervous about the COVID vaccine,” Prochazka said. “Which is totally reasonable. Fortunately, researchers have been working on vaccines for the coronavirus family for years, so they did not have to start from scratch.”
She tackled some myths, such as that the vaccine has not been tested, and touted the vaccine as a “critical tool” in the toolbox to battle the highly-contagious coronavirus.
“Researchers have been working intensely to develop and test the vaccine. They have been transparent and sharing data, holding living hearings and pausing trials when it has been important to slow down.”
Prochazka urged people to be confident in the vaccine, which she and Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said is important for reaching the oft-talked about herd immunity. Schnell explained that health officials project that 70% of the U.S. population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
“Herd immunity has never been reached without a vaccine” she said.
After months of taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prochazka said, “the vaccination is how we get back to as close to normal as possible.”
The vaccine will be distributed in phases and Prochazka explained that PPHD officials have been compiling the list of personnel who will receive the vaccination in the first phases this week and will work with area hospitals for distribution. Health care personnel in hospitals, home health care, pharmacies and even dentists and optometrists, will be the first to receive the vaccine, along with residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
In a second phase, first responders, those who work in education, ag industries, utility and transportation will also receive the vaccination. After that, persons over the age of 65, vulnerable populations such as the disabled and homeless, and students or others who live in congregate settings, such as colleges and universities, will be able to get the vaccine before it is made available to the general public.
Vaccination of staff and residents at long-term health care facilities is slated to begin the week of Dec. 28.
The vaccination is administered in two doses, with 28 days between each shot. The vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus, like the flu vaccine, but its common side effects, such as pain at the injection site or in the upper arm, chills, tiredness and headache are similar. No serious adverse effects were observed during the study, she said, and she debunked myths like the vaccine was linked to Bell’s Palsy.
The effectiveness of the vaccine is estimated at 94%, she said.
“The vaccine process and studies were expedited because of the pandemic response efforts, but that does not mean that the safety and effectiveness were overlooked,” Prochazka said.
PPHD also disputed other myths and conspiracy theories, including that the vaccine is a microchip for tracking individuals, that are commonly circulating on social media.
“There is just so much misinformation out there,” Engel said. “If it sounds pretty wild, it probably is.”
Vaccination for the general public is not expected to begin until the spring.
A slide addressing vaccine misinformation is available on the PPHD Facebook page and its website, www.pphd.org.
During Thursday’s call, health officials announced 215 new cases of the coronavirus. PPHD changed its reporting of active cases to report cases that have been confirmed in the last 14 days, to align with current COVID-19 quarantine and isolation protocols. In the last 14 days, there have been 764. Doubling time has increased to 40 days, which is the highest rate the area has seen for the last three to four months, and the positivity rate is at 42.5%. Hospitalizations are also down, to 36 active hospitalizations. However, PPHD officials said 26 deaths are pending verification of being COVID-19 related, up four since PPHD’s Tuesday briefing.
