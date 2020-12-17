COVID-19 vaccinations begin next week in Panhandle

Prochazka urged people to be confident in the vaccine, which she and Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said is important for reaching the oft-talked about herd immunity. Schnell explained that health officials project that 70% of the U.S. population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

“Herd immunity has never been reached without a vaccine” she said.

After months of taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prochazka said, “the vaccination is how we get back to as close to normal as possible.”

The vaccine will be distributed in phases and Prochazka explained that PPHD officials have been compiling the list of personnel who will receive the vaccination in the first phases this week and will work with area hospitals for distribution. Health care personnel in hospitals, home health care, pharmacies and even dentists and optometrists, will be the first to receive the vaccine, along with residents and staff in long-term care facilities.