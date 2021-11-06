COVID-19 vaccine availability for kids starting this week

Panhandle clinics will soon be accepting appointments or walk-ins as children above age 5 are able to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
During Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly call on Wednesday, Nov.3, Panhandle health officials discussed that availability of the vaccine for children should begin in the upcoming week.
“We are actively working with our providers to make sure we have the most up-to-date information (in listing vaccination sites) as we move into vaccinating (children) 5 plus across the Panhandle,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy health director for promotions and preparedness as PPHD, said. “Vaccines will be coming this week to the Panhandle. Providers have their standing orders in place.”
A list of clinics offering walk-in and appointments is available on the PPHD website. Scotts Bluff County Health Department will also be announcing additional clinics, including working with area schools to schedule clinics. Parents may have already received notifications about clinics planned at their schools.
PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Health Departments are recommending that children, ages 5 and above, do get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 is over 90% effective at preventing COVID in children ages 5 through 11,” Prochazka said. “We know that getting your child vaccinated can help protect them against COVID, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and group activities by helping curb community transmission.”
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has provided a Q&A on its website to answer questions for parents: https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/parents-your-questions-about-covid-19-vaccines-for-kids-answered. In the Q&A, Dr. Kari Simonsen, a pediatric infectious disease expert, answers questions that parents might have, including about the FDA and CDC approval process, and why it is necessary for children to receive the vaccine.
The Q&A cites more than 8,300 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and a CDC study says that 31% of those children did not have an underlying health condition. In recent months, according to statistics on the CDC website, children in minority populations were more likely to be hospitalized, with 68% of children reported to be Black, Hispanic, Asian or other non-Hispanic population. Among those children who did have underlying health conditions, chronic lung disease, primarily asthma, and obesity were reported.
UNMC also answers questions about study of the vaccine, which is reported to have been among the most intensely monitored vaccine study in U.S. history, according to health officials.
Children are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults, according to the CDC website. In August and September, higher hospitalization rates were reported among children, correlating with the start of school. As of the beginning of October, 645 deaths among children were reported. Also in October, it was reported that children under 18 make up 22% of the U.S. population but accounted for 27% of all cases nationwide, according to data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and new infections among children remain “exceptionally high,” the organization said.
Long-term side effects of COVID and related illnesses is also a concern, according to UNMC. Even mild COVID-19 can cause multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to its Q&A. So far, more than 5,200 children and teens developed MIS-C. Cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in the Panhandle.
Prior to the recent approval, children over the age of 12 and adults could be vaccinated. However, the Panhandle continues to report lower vaccination rates than much of Nebraska.
“Our percent of fully vaccinated inched up to 37.47%,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “...I think maybe we’ve moved into third to last place rather than second. So, that’s an improvement, but we still have a long ways to go,” Engel said.
The state has been tracking children, who have been vaccinated, and prior to approval, only 5.1% of children under the age of 15 have been vaccinated. The second lowest age group is 16 to 29, with only 24% of people in that group getting vaccinated in the Panhandle. Adults in the 65 plus age group are most likely to get vaccinated, with 72% of that population having been vaccinated.
The low Panhandle vaccination rates persist despite statistics from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showing that the vaccine continues to have an impact on COVID-19 rates in the state. Even with the majority of cases tied to the Delta variant, fewer cases, hospitalizations and even death is reported among those who are vaccinated.
As of Oct. 23, DHHS reported, only 15,842 people who were fully vaccinated were reported to have contracted COVID-19, compared to 95,948 cases among people who were not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated. Hospitalizations among those who are fully vaccinated continue to occur at much lower rates, with only 329 people who were fully vaccinated hospitalized compared to 3,474 people who were not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated. Death statistics report 122 deaths among those who were fully vaccinated, with 1,101 deaths among those who were not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated.
The Panhandle continues to report the highest case rates among the state’s health departments, reporting 753 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days. The Two Rivers Health Department is reporting 641 cases per 100,000 people. The state average is 390 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days.
And, the Panhandle continues to report statistics that demonstrate high risk of spread of COVID-19. The Panhandle reported a case level of 282.8 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 13.6%. A total of 244 cases were reported Wednesday, with the 107 of those cases in Scotts Bluff County. The week prior, the Panhandle reported 378 cases, according to the PPHD dashboard.
PPHD has returned to reporting cases by regions, as Gov. Pete Ricketts again ended reporting done on a county level in October. However, Engel advised that county specific data continues to be available on the CDC level for those who are interested.
Unfortunately, the number of deaths caused by COVID continue to increase, with a total of 224 deaths reported as having been confirmed as of Nov. 3. Nine deaths pended verification.
As of Nov. 3, 28 people were hospitalized with COVID, but by Saturday, Nov. 6, that had increased to 30 hospitalizations.