COVID-19 vaccine availability for kids starting this week

Long-term side effects of COVID and related illnesses is also a concern, according to UNMC. Even mild COVID-19 can cause multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to its Q&A. So far, more than 5,200 children and teens developed MIS-C. Cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in the Panhandle.

Prior to the recent approval, children over the age of 12 and adults could be vaccinated. However, the Panhandle continues to report lower vaccination rates than much of Nebraska.

“Our percent of fully vaccinated inched up to 37.47%,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “...I think maybe we’ve moved into third to last place rather than second. So, that’s an improvement, but we still have a long ways to go,” Engel said.

The state has been tracking children, who have been vaccinated, and prior to approval, only 5.1% of children under the age of 15 have been vaccinated. The second lowest age group is 16 to 29, with only 24% of people in that group getting vaccinated in the Panhandle. Adults in the 65 plus age group are most likely to get vaccinated, with 72% of that population having been vaccinated.