COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in phases

It’s a balancing act.
On Monday, Nebraska and other states started receiving the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Panhandle will receive its shipment of the vaccine any day now, with officials saying “mid-December.”
Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness for Panhandle Public Health District, outlined the phases of distribution for the vaccine.
Health care personnel, such as those who work in hospitals, home health care, pharmacies and even dentists and optometrists, will be the first to receive the vaccine, along with residents and staff in long-term care facilities. In a second phase, first responders, those who work in education, ag industries, utility and transportation will also receive the vaccination. After that, persons over the age of 65, vulnerable populations such as the disabled and homeless, and students or others who live in congregate settings, such as colleges and universities, will be able to get the vaccine before it is made available to the general public.
Those receiving the vaccine Monday were reported to be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which has requirements that it be stored in very cold temperatures. The Panhandle will be receiving the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same requirements.
Prochazka also answered a “myth” that persons who have COVID-19 do not have to receive the vaccine. The vaccine is still recommended for those who have been diagnosed as having contracted COVID-19, mainly because it's not known how long immunity to the virus lasts.
Some national health officials are reporting that the vaccine won’t be available to the general public until spring. Until then, most of us will still need to continue with precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, meaning that the rate of the virus spread in our communities will remain important.
During Monday’s call, officials reported that the Panhandle remains in the severe level of the risk dial, though it had not moved from where it was last week. Health officials have reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases, with 131 new cases reported Monday. The doubling rate of the cases has also decreased, to 37 days, which is an improvement compared to mid-November when doubling rate was around a couple of weeks.
The Panhandle does remain above the state average for hospitalizations, but is seeing lower numbers. Hospitalizations have also decreased to 27% of staffed beds, with 47 hospitalizations.
“We’re in better shape than we were, but we still have a ways to go, for sure,” Kim Engel, PPHD director said, reminding people that enhanced preventative measures, including wearing a mask, are recommended while the Panhandle is in the severe risk level. She said she has seen more people wearing masks, “and I think it is really making a difference.”
On the county level, two of the Panhandle counties, Morrill and Sioux have moved into the orange, or high risk level. On the community level, Harrison, Gordon/Rushville and Bayard have seen such a decrease in cases and they have also moved into the high risk level.
On Monday, PPHD officials reported that two more deaths have been confirmed. A Kimball County man in his 90s and a Scotts Bluff County man in his 80s had died COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total deaths in the Panhandle to 97. Health officials report that 22 deaths still await confirmation.
PPHD provided the Star-Herald with more detailed information about deaths that had been confirmed in the Panhandle, as of Friday. At the time, 95 deaths had been confirmed, with the majority of those deaths involving men. Fifty men have died and 45 women have died since March, when health officials first began tracking COVID-19 cases.
Of those cases, the bulk of the persons had contracted the virus through close contact (53). However, community spread showed a large number of cases at 33 and nine were reported to be unknown.
The bulk of the deaths have occurred in the 80 and older age group, with 53 reported deaths. Other age groups were: 70 to 79; 17 deaths, 60 to 69, 16 deaths; 50 to 59, seven deaths; and 40 to 49, two deaths. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said last week that although some long-term care facilities have been affected by deaths, not all deaths in the elderly populations or in the Panhandle have been among long-term care facility residents, a common misconception in the Panhandle.
Sixty-nine deaths have occurred among persons who identified as white, with 11 deaths among persons who were Hispanic or Latino and four deaths among those in the American Indian/Alaska Native categories. Eleven deaths that occurred did not have racial demographic data reported.
By county, as of Friday, Scotts Bluff County has seen the greatest number of deaths, with 39 people having died COVID-19 related deaths. Dawes County has had 17 deaths; Cheyenne, 10; Box Butte, 7; Sheridan, 7; Morrill, 7; Kimball, 5; Grant, 2; and Sioux County, 1.
Schnell also talked about expanding treatments for COVID-19 in the Panhandle. One treatment, monoclonal antibody treatment, a one-time, one-hour infusion, is being made available to persons who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and at high-risk for hospitalization. Those persons in the high-risk category would include people who have a body mass index higher than 35, suffer chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive diseases, are above age 65 years of age or above 55 years of age and suffer cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other chronic respiratory illness. The monoclonal antibody treatment is also available to those ages 12-17 in defined, high risk categories.
Nebraska has already been using the treatment in long-term health care facilities and reported a 70% decrease in hospitalizations and improvement of symptoms of COVID-19 patients.
“We’re really excited about the availability (of the monoclonal antibody treatment) as we have seen some great results already, as it's reporting out,” Schnell said.
During Monday’s call, officials reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total of active cases to 1,358.
