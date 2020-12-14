COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in phases

It’s a balancing act.

On Monday, Nebraska and other states started receiving the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Panhandle will receive its shipment of the vaccine any day now, with officials saying “mid-December.”

Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness for Panhandle Public Health District, outlined the phases of distribution for the vaccine.

Health care personnel, such as those who work in hospitals, home health care, pharmacies and even dentists and optometrists, will be the first to receive the vaccine, along with residents and staff in long-term care facilities. In a second phase, first responders, those who work in education, ag industries, utility and transportation will also receive the vaccination. After that, persons over the age of 65, vulnerable populations such as the disabled and homeless, and students or others who live in congregate settings, such as colleges and universities, will be able to get the vaccine before it is made available to the general public.

Those receiving the vaccine Monday were reported to be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which has requirements that it be stored in very cold temperatures. The Panhandle will be receiving the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same requirements.