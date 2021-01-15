 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Where can I get tested?
Opporutunites for COVID-19 testing continue in the Panhandle, provided by TestNebraska and other sources.

A list of testing sites in the Panhandle, as provided by PPHD:

TestNebraska sites

To sign up for testing at any TestNebraska site, visit testnebraska.com or call 402-207-9377 to schedule free testing.

  • Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance
    Monday - Friday, 9-10 a.m.
  • Chadron Community Hospital
    Mondays & Fridays, 7-9 a.m.
    Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients 308-747-2466.
  • Gordon Memorial Hospital
    Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4 p.m.
  • Regional West Health Services
    Testing location: WNCC Harms Center
    Lower Level, South Entrance, drive-thru only
    2620 College Park, Scottsbluff
    Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: Noon-2 p.m.
    Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients 308-630-2100.
  • Sidney Regional Medical Center, Sidney
    Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays,
    7-9:30 a.m.

Additional testing opportunities:

  • Alliance Community Pharmacy, Alliance
    Offers same day results.
    Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
    For people experiencing symptoms, Call 308-629-1045 for appointment. Fee is $125.
  • Morrill County Community Hospital, Bridgeport.
    Offering daily, same day results.
    Call for testing 308-262-1616.
    insurance will be billed.

You can also call your provider of choice to arrange testing.

