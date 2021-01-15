COVID-19: Where can I get tested?

Opporutunites for COVID-19 testing continue in the Panhandle, provided by TestNebraska and other sources.
A list of testing sites in the Panhandle, as provided by PPHD:
TestNebraska sites
To sign up for testing at any TestNebraska site, visit testnebraska.com or call 402-207-9377 to schedule free testing.
- Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance
Monday - Friday, 9-10 a.m.
- Chadron Community Hospital
Mondays & Fridays, 7-9 a.m.
Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients 308-747-2466.
- Gordon Memorial Hospital
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4 p.m.
- Regional West Health Services
Testing location: WNCC Harms Center
Lower Level, South Entrance, drive-thru only
2620 College Park, Scottsbluff
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays: Noon-2 p.m.
Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients 308-630-2100.
- Sidney Regional Medical Center, Sidney
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays,
7-9:30 a.m.
Additional testing opportunities:
- Community Action Health Center, Gering
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays
7 -8 a.m.
Register online: https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc
- Alliance Community Pharmacy, Alliance
Offers same day results.
Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For people experiencing symptoms, Call 308-629-1045 for appointment. Fee is $125.
- Morrill County Community Hospital, Bridgeport.
Offering daily, same day results.
Call for testing 308-262-1616.
insurance will be billed.
You can also call your provider of choice to arrange testing.