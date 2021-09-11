COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to increase

One of the state’s top expert on COVID-19 opined that case levels in Scotts Bluff County and western Nebraska are likely higher than numbers being reported each week, a concern for those who are seeking to protect themselves from the virus.
Scotts Bluff County is one of four counties in the 12 counties of the Panhandle Public Health District listed by the CDC to be in the high level of transmission. Counties are listed as having high transmission after reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.
Morrill, Cheyenne and Sheridan counties are also listed as having high-transmission, while the rest of the Panhandle is listed as having “low transmission.” The case rate for the Panhandle Public Health District has increased to 439 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, up from last week’s rate of 382 cases per 100,000.
However, health officials believe that case levels in Nebraska are significantly higher than being reported, Dr. James Lawler, associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and director of international programs and innovation at the Global Center for Security, said. The data being reported for the Panhandle is difficult to relay on and the infection numbers in the Panhandle are likely higher.
“Our case counts (in Nebraska) have been steadily and pretty dramatically increasing over the last several weeks,” he said. “We’re now up to an average of 840 cases per day, where you can look down in just the middle of June, we were reporting an average of the 20s or 30s.
“...The reality is these numbers are really hard to find reliable based on the state’s policy of not sharing data.” Entities collating and sharing data from counties and the state are having a difficult time reporting and cross checking data.
That’s because Nebraska is not sharing its pandemic data on a daily basis with the CDC under the direction of Gov. Pete Ricketts, making it difficult to have accurate data about transmission rates. Effective July 30, Ricketts ended the state’s declaration of an emergency, which resulted in significant decreases in the amount of data being reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to the public.
Adding to the issue, Nebraska ended its contract with TestNebraska, which was the key source of free testing for Nebraskans. Lawler said that likely means that many people who are experiencing illness are not getting tested, and are even experiencing obstacles when they do try to get tested. On a visit two weeks ago to the Panhandle, Lawler said he attempted to get a colleague tested and found it difficult to get a PCR test, which is the most accurate test offered for COVID-19. After two hours of calling, he said, PCR testing was only offered in Scottsbluff and Chadron and the colleague had to travel to Chadron, to be tested.
“The reality is there probably aren’t a lot of people (in the Panhandle) getting tested, who would otherwise get tested in a place like Omaha or Lincoln or Denver. So the data we’re getting out of many of the rural areas of Nebraska, and I think the Panhandle specifically, is probably a pretty significant lowball of the real numbers of cases that are out there.”
The lack of accurate data is important because people don’t have a real sense of COVID-19 activity in Panhandle communities. Lawler said he does think it has contributed to apathy in communities as Nebraska experiences a significant spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. He pointed to rates in adjoining health districts in Nebraska and in neighboring states, like Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota, as being more indicative of the actual COVID-19 activity in the Panhandle and the state. Every county surrounding the Panhandle in adjoining states are showing significantly higher levels of transmission and hospitalizations, which he said is a clear indication that the Panhandle will experience significant challenges due to the virus, particularly because of its low vaccination rate.
“...Being aware of what community transmission rates are around you is really helpful for people to make decisions,” Lawler said. “I think as we’ve discussed, a lot of folks aren’t necessarily aware of how much COVID is around them, in their community, in their neighborhood.
And, obviously, I think if people were aware that things are getting bad, you know, potentially they would be able to make better and more informed decisions about whether to put kids in face masks in school, whether to advocate for their school administrators about face masks, whether to get their family vaccinated, or whether to have a sit down with Uncle Joe or your cousin or your grandma, and talk to them about getting vaccinated.”
The U.S., and Nebraska, are experiencing community transmission rates that are similar to those experienced during the fall and winter of 2020. Nationwide, he said, data shows that the about 116,000 cases per day are being reported nationwide, as of Monday. Hospitalization rates have also significantly spiked, as well as deaths.
In this week’s briefing, the Panhandle reached two milestones: exceeding more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths since tracking of virus cases began in March 2020.
In fact, PPHD reported a total of 10,229 people have tested positive since the collection of data and reporting began on March 2. Cases have been steadily increasing most weeks since the beginning of July. This week, PPHD announced 295 new cases, up from 272 new cases the week before. The positivity rate increased to 8.4%. This week, the Panhandle reached 200 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 and five deaths are pending verification.
Seventeen people were hospitalized with the virus, up from 11 last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing each week and are double what they were in the beginning of August, when hospitalizations were at seven after an uptick in cases after reaching lows of zero COVID-19 hospitalizations earlier this summer. According to a dashboard on the PPHD website, current hospital availability is at 48% and ICU bed availability is at 27%. Last week, PPHD Director Kim Engel said that a plentiful supply of ventilators has been available and that continued to be so this week, with ventilator availability at 98%.
Lawler pointed to maps of transmission in the South as indicative of the activity that the Midwest is likely to experience as it starts to show hot spots of the virus. All of the areas currently experiencing high transmission rates correlate with low vaccination rates that are similar to rates seen in other countries.
Studies in Canada showed the variant as causing twice the number of hospitalizations, 3 1/2 times the number of ICU admissions and more than two times the number of deaths as other previous variants, he said.
Low vaccination rates in the Panhandle means many people are vulnerable and unprotected, particularly as the Delta variant is twice as transmissible as other variants, Lawler said. “This is going to hit folks like a tidal wave unless we can really do a much better job to protect our communities.”
Though guidance from the CDC about masking and quarantining had changed earlier this summer to encourage vaccination, he said he thinks that the approach was flawed. It did little to encourage people to be vaccinated and has contributed to the increase in cases, particularly in the wake of the Delta variant. That guidance has resulted in changes on the school level, where masks are mostly voluntarily and quarantining measures have significantly lessened compared to last fall.
Data from the southern states and the Midwest states that are seeing surges in cases are confirming that the Delta variant is causing more severe disease in young people and children, which is causing a significant strain on pediatric resources and hospitals.
Lawler pointed to “a massive jump” in cases among school-age children, ages 5 to 17, as concerning, particularly as schools are predominantly not enforcing the use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other measures. According to a graphic shown by Lawler, COVID-19 cases among that age group is second highest, at about 24% of cases in the state. The only age group exceeding children is among people, ages 30 to 49, which comprises of 28% of cases.
This week, 65 of the 295 Panhandle cases reported during the briefing were among children. Last year, at this same time, health officials reported 28 new cases and just six of those cases were among children, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said.
Some have falsely compared COVID-19 to the flu, saying that the virus is not serious, particularly in its impact on children. However, Lawler countered those claims as he showed a comparison 2017, identified as the worst flu season in recent history, COVID-19 has resulted in significantly more hospitalizations — 209,000 children, as of May and before the Delta variant began widely circulating across the U.S. — than compared to the 2017 flu season — 46,242 children/
On top of COVID-19 circulating, he said, other viruses that significantly impact children, such as RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and the flu, have also been experiencing surges in communities, contributing to higher hospitalization rates among pediatric patients for respiratory illnesses. It has resulted in a “double or triple whammy,”
Lawler also answered questions about the vaccine during Monday’s briefing.
The Panhandle continues to report low vaccination rates, and each week, the rate is only “inching up.” The rate of vaccination is at 34.8% compared to 24.24% last week and 32.15% on Aug. 4.
Health officials have more data on the COVID-19 vaccines than any other vaccine in the history of the FDA, Lawler said. Data continues to be reported to the FDA regarding trials among children between the ages of 5 and 12, but it will likely be November or December before enough data has been collected and reported for the vaccine to have received emergency use authorization for children. He said he anticipates by the second semester that population may be able to receive the vaccine.
“It’s been slow going,” he said. “Honestly, slower than I think it should be. Again, there’s never been vaccines with more safety data than we have now.”
Though some people have questioned announcements that a booster is recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine, he said, it was always known that a booster would be needed. The question had always been about the dosing schedule, he said, pointing to multiple dose vaccines are the norm. Expanded clinical schedules over time allow for optimization of dosing schedules, he said, which is why many vaccines have schedules that are six months to a year from the first dose, such as childhood immunizations, or even those that we get periodic boosters, such as the tetanus vaccine. However, He called it a successful strategy to circulate the vaccine without optimizing that booster schedule first, particularly to ensure that those who were at high risk were vaccinated. Most people who are immune-comprised will need a third dose just to reach adequate levels of immunity, which is immunity is waning sooner for older people and the booster has been approved already for those individuals who are immune-comprised.
A third dose is recommended for all persons, but those who are immune compromised or haven’t gotten the vaccine yet should be priorities, Lawler said. They are more likely to end up in the ICU or die of the virus than those who have already been vaccinated.
For information on where to get vaccinated in the Panhandle, or about testing, visit PPHD’s website, pphd.org.