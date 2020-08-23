Vendors lined Legion Park in Gering for the 28th annual Oregon Trail Days Craft Fair. Wooden toys, gnome outdoor décor, junk art, homemade baby shoes and festive holiday wreaths were just a few of the various crafts that vendors brought to the fair this year.

Marv Van Peursem of the Longmont chapter of Kiwanis is in his third year at the craft fair selling wooden toys. He uses scrap wood from various furniture stores and manufacturers to create toys for children. He makes around 11,000 toys a year donates many of them to charity.

“Ninety-two percent of toys go to kids at hospitals, Ronald McDonald House and stuff,” said Van Peursem. “There are 120 girls in the world playing with solid cherry (wood toys).” He also donates some of his toys to the Gering branch who donates them to local hospitals and charities as well.

Van Peursem spent his time in quarantine developing a new toy design. He created a truck with a kid-friendly dump bucket.

The pandemic times also gave many vendors the chance to tap into the mask market. Bekki Zitterkopf of BabyBrays Shoes added adult and children masks to her product line, which started out as just baby shoes and hats.

“Everybody was asking because they knew I sewed,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess.’”

Zitterkopf began her business on Etsy about six years ago after she discovered her enjoyment of sewing baby shoes for her son during her three months of maternity leave. Recently, she moved off the online site and into craft fairs. This is her first year at Oregon Trail Days.

Another first-timer was Stephanie Kihlthau and her son James. Kihlthau began creating unique festive wreaths after she was forced to stay home due to a medical condition she developed. She said it keeps her busy, and she loves the chance to be creative. Each wreath is one of a kind, mainly because she doesn’t remember how she made them after she puts them together.

Kihlthau’s son James also has that creative spirit. He was selling specialty bars of soap, tie blankets and diamond bead art he had all made himself.

Another unique crafter at the fair was Dave Ford from Kimball. He calls his business Cans 2 Planes, and it’s just that: cans made into airplanes. He uses 20 cans to make a small plane and 30 for a large plane. He got the idea from his uncle in Colorado, who made him one as a gift once. Ford took a look at it, said “I think I could do that” and cut it up to learn how his uncle made it. The one he got from his uncle remained disassembled, but he now makes his own.

He also makes what he calls “junk art.” He uses different odds and ends and scrap metal to create motorcycles and hot dog cookers. This is his second year at the Oregon Trail Days craft fair.

Overall, the craft fair was well-attended for the circumstances, according to organizer Gina Mattley.

“Everything looks great; there’s a variety of stuff here,” she said at the beginning of the fair. “This is pretty much a good turn out under the conditions, I think.”