Crawford Post fire considered 100% contained

A wildfire that burned for more than a week near Crawford is now 100% contained.

The Post Fire burned more than 5,444 acres, according to information released by the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department. Officials released that the fire, which started on Sept. 13, had started by lightning and had been contained earlier in the week when it re-ignited due to high winds in the area, resulting in crews from throughout the region responding to battle the fire.

The burn area received approximately 0.75 inches of rain Monday night, which significantly helped crews throughout the evening and into the morning. On scene, three crews and 10 engines remain. All aircraft have been released.

Over the course of the incident, more than 300 personnel deployed from across the state as well as South Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon to contain the Post Fire that started on Sept. 13. “We are grateful to all the federal, state, and local firefighters and first responders who worked and continue to work around the clock to protect northwest Nebraska,” U.S. Forest Service District