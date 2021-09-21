Crawford Post fire considered 100% contained

A wildfire that burned for more than a week near Crawford is now 100% contained.
The Post Fire burned more than 5,444 acres, according to information released by the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands and the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department. Officials released that the fire, which started on Sept. 13, had started by lightning and had been contained earlier in the week when it re-ignited due to high winds in the area, resulting in crews from throughout the region responding to battle the fire. The Post Fire was started by lightning and contained early last week but re-ignited late
The burn area received approximately 0.75 inches of rain Monday night, which significantly helped crews throughout the evening and into the morning. On scene, three crews and 10 engines remain. All aircraft have been released.
Over the course of the incident, more than 300 personnel deployed from across the state as well as South Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon to contain the Post Fire that started on Sept. 13. “We are grateful to all the federal, state, and local firefighters and first responders who worked and continue to work around the clock to protect northwest Nebraska,” U.S. Forest Service District
Ranger Tim Buskirk said in a press release. “It is a privilege to work with the men and women who put their skills to work — and their lives at risk — to protect fellow Nebraskans and the community.”
The Type 4 Team will continue to monitor, strengthen containment lines, and mop-up over the next several days. Inside the fire, there are still pockets of unburned fuel that may continue to produce small, isolated smoke columns. This will likely continue for the next several days, and possibly weeks, until substantial moisture is received across the burned area.
In addition, officials expressed “sincerest thanks” to the City of Crawford and the surrounding communities.
“Thank you for hosting the incident command and all the first responders. We have clogged the roadways, woven throughout the fairgrounds and park, and appreciate all your patience as we dealt with the fire,” Crawford VFD Fire Chief Brian Prosser said.
Official also expressed thanks to “each and every person that supported this incident. Whether that was through a food, supply, or monetary donation or your time feeding personnel and keeping facilities clean, the outpouring of support was overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
Any new information regarding the fire, resources, etc. will be provided on the Crawford VFD Facebook page.