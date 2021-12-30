Crawford woman killed in crash

Lois Hanley, 73, of Crawford, died at the scene of the crash that occurred on Highway 29 north of Mitchell, Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas told the Star-Herald. The driver in the crash, Martin Hanley, 73, of Crawford, suffered injuries and was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Thomas said troopers were called to the crash at about 5 p.m. Investigators determined that the Ford F250 pickup that Martin Hanley had been driving had been northbound on Highway 29 when a tire blew. Hanley lost control of the truck, which was hauling an empty flatbed trailer, and it rolled into a ditch.