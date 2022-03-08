Creative district accepts ideas

The Scottsbluff Creative District Steering Committee held a pair of informational meetings on Tuesday for the public to give their thoughts on what a proposed arts district in the city would need.

The afternoon session was at the Elks Lodge at 1614 1st Ave., while the evening meeting was at the Guadalupe Center at 1200 9th St. Tuesday’s events were designed to gauge public opinion and craft a plan based around what local stakeholders want to see in a creative district.

“Eventually, we hope for it to be a tourism destination where if people are coming to Scottsbluff, they know to check out the creative, or the arts district,” Scottsbluff’s economic development director Starr Lehl said.

The steering committee had gotten the city’s approval in December, sent in a letter of intent to the state and had their eligibility assessment completed. Once they have a concrete plan for the district, they’d need a certification of grants, submit a yearly evaluation and apply for re-certification of additional grants.

The proposed district would be L-shaped, encompassing the buildings along Broadway, 1st Avenue, East Overland and portions of the area surrounding them.

“It’s called a creative district, but I think we can also call it a cultural district, an arts district. It is what you want it to be and that’s kind of what the process is. They laid out as a legislature what the opportunities are, but it’s up to the community to decide what you’re going to build and how you’re going to create it,” committee member Kristin Wiebe said.

Wiebe said the committee is comprised of around a dozen individuals, and so far they have met twice. Tuesday was the first chance they had to hear community suggestions.

Around 20 business owners and organization members attended the afternoon session. Scottsbluff city councilors Jordan Colwell and Selina Lerma, as well as Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, were also in attendance.

Wiebe said a high concentration of creative resources in a well-defined geographic area improves livability, creates jobs, and establishes the district as a tourist destination. Lehl said the goal would be to get “heads in beds,” attracting toursists to stay in the area and contribute to the local economy.

“By making that hub and growing that creative resource ... we grow the opportunity to be able to have jobs in those arenas and attract artists,” Wiebe said. “Once you’ve started, the more you have, it attracts more.” The citizens in the Elks Lodge had to brainstorm exactly what resources they’d like to see.

Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel and Jamie Bright, representatives from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, were on hand to write down the assembled individuals’ ideas. They asked the group three questions: what creative assets the region currently has, what they’d like to see added to the community and which creative activities they’d like to see now and in the next three to five years.

The afternoon group came up with a variety of existing creative assets the community has. These include the Midwest Theater, Theatre West, the Riverside Discovery Center, the Western Nebraska Pioneers, the Wildcat Hills and Scotts Bluff National Monument, local libraries and various religious and cultural groups.

They also listed the Oregon Trail Days, Old West Balloon Fest, Monument Marathon, Scotts Bluff County Fair and Bands on Broadway events as additional ways to get people to visit the area.

The group had other ideas for creative events as well. Wiebe pointed out that many activities they’d mentioned take place at specific times and places, and that the Scottsbluff area could use additional perennial events. Some of the suggestions the group came up with were storybook walks, film festivals, historical re-enactments and live music events. They also proposed building a large athletic complex for indoor sporting events or a visitor’s center with public restroom access.

By the end of the afternoon session, Burkhart-Kriesel and Bright had filled several sheets with the group’s ideas.

“We’re going to take this information and kind of digest it a little bit,” Lehl said when the afternoon meeting had ended. “I just want to thank everybody because we thought if nobody shows up then we’re not going to move forward. Your presence here today has given us a message that it is something we are going to move forward with and we are going to do this.”

