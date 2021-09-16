Crews battling wildfire south of Gering, another fire prompts evacuations near Crawford

Firefighters from throughout the Panhandle are on scene of a wildfire that started early Thursday afternoon.

Crews from Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural and LaGrange fire departments responded to the fire. Robidoux Road, Rifle Sight Road and Summit Ranch Roads have been affected and additional areas were being cordoned off as of this posting.

The Crawford area has also been affected by a wildfire, which has promoted evacuations, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Facebook page.

Residents in an area four miles south of Crawford — within the area west of Highway 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road & north of West Belmont Road — were advised to fire. Deputies with the Dawes County Sheriff's Office were notifying residents.

Wildfire south of Crawford, NE