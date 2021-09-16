Crews battling wildfire south of Gering, another fire prompts evacuations near Crawford

Flames are visible just north of Robidoux Road near a ranch during a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 16.
A fire truck is barely visible through the thick smoke off of Robidoux Road at the scene of a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Smoke billowing from the wildfire is seen from Highway 92.
Flames can be seen off in the distance as the wildfire spreads east toward Highway 71 about 3 miles south of Gering.
Firefighters from throughout the Panhandle are on scene of a wildfire that started early Thursday afternoon.
Crews from Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural and LaGrange fire departments responded to the fire. Robidoux Road, Rifle Sight Road and Summit Ranch Roads have been affected and additional areas were being cordoned off as of this posting.
The Crawford area has also been affected by a wildfire, which has promoted evacuations, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands Facebook page.
Residents in an area four miles south of Crawford — within the area west of Highway 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road & north of West Belmont Road — were advised to fire. Deputies with the Dawes County Sheriff's Office were notifying residents.
A fast-moving wildfire is prompting evacuations approximately 4 miles south of Crawford, Nebraska. Please evacuate immediately if you are within the area west of Highway 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road & north of West Belmont Road. Dawes County Sheriff's Office is currently notifying residents with door-to-door directions to evacuate.