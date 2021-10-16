Crews to begin Avenue B mill-and-overlay project

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff in conjunction with Simon Contractors advises the public, whether driving a vehicle, riding a bike or walking, that the planned mill and overlay of West Overland from Avenue I east to Avenue B; Avenue B from West Overland north to 33rd Street is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Crews will mill West Overland first and once this street is milled curb to curb, they will then move to Avenue B and work north toward 33rd Street. There will be some closures at intersections as the process moves along to allow room for the equipment to get through safely. The intersections will be closed again when the paving process begins. The mill and paving will go from curb to curb, so parking will not be allowed along the curb on the routes until the paving is complete.

City staff ask that you plan ahead if you are on these streets as there will be some reduced parking and closures as crews move along the route. The City of Scottsbluff advises that it appreciates the public’s patience as the city prepares to get this mill and overlay project underway and advises that people use extreme caution when in or around the construction areas.