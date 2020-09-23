13-year-old’s family questions probation, jail sentence in crash that seriously injured boy

No matter the speed, one thing is not in dispute: The crash seriously injured JP, crushing the boy’s pelvis and causing other internal injuries. He was hospitalized for two months in Colorado, and now requires physical therapy and other therapies, such as vision, his mother, Sarah, said. On top of the physical injuries, mental anquish and pain have hampered the boy and the family has struggled financially to pay costs of the boy’s treatment. Gompert, who had a suspended license at the time of the crash, didn’t have insurance and insurance on the vehicle, owned by Gompert’s father, had lapsed and included rider not covering Gompert.

Madelung said that he understood that the family was “upset and outraged and they have a right to be, but I do not believe that destroying Jacob’s life will improve Juan’s (JP’s) life.”

Gompert stood up and expressed a few brief words, saying that he was “sorry to the family” and made claims that the site of the crash had trees that made it hard to see the boy. “It was scary.”

Gompert had been cooperative in the investigation and in the pre-sentence investigation, Madelung said. Gompert’s failure to appear in court for the initial arraignment in the beginning of the case were not mentioned during Wednesday’s court hearing.