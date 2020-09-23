13-year-old’s family questions probation, jail sentence in crash that seriously injured boy

Just a few days after the anniversary of a crash that seriously injured JP Walgren, the 13-year-old boy, joined by his mother, friends and family members sat in a court hearing — socially distanced by at least six feet — listening to a judge sentence the man charged with injuring him.
During the hearing, JP didn’t show a lot of reaction, and most in the small crowd remained focused on Judge Andrea Miller as she sentenced Jacob Gompert, 21, of Bayard, on the charge of second-degree assault, a Class II felony, that stemmed from the Sept. 18, 2019, crash that put JP in the hospital for two months and resulted long-term suffering.
Miller sentenced Gompert to four years probation, which includes a jail sentence of 90 days and other conditions. Gompert will serve the first 30 days of the jail sentence, with 11 days for time served, beginning immediately. For the next two years, on the anniversary of the crash, he’ll serve 30 days. He’ll receive credit for good time, which generally cuts a sentence in half, however, his jail sentence is not allowed to be waived by probation officers.
During the sentencing hearing, Miller admonished Gompert, telling him that his reckless driving nearly cost him a year of incarceration.
“This was a tough case and it could have gone either way in terms of incarceration or probation,” Miller said.
However, despite a history of driving offenses, Miller found that Gompert would be a good candidate for probation, citing statutory considerations such as his ability to hold a job, He’ll be required to participate in victim mediation. Also as part of his probation, Gompert’s license is revoked for three years and Miller advised Gompert that if he is caught driving during that time, either in Nebraska or out-of-state, he could serve up to 20 years in prison. If he appears back in her court, she said, “This close call will not go in your way.”
Miller said a sentence without jail time would have depreciated the seriousness of the crime and promoted a disrespect for the law.
“This case is best described as a tragic, tragic situation,” she said.
During the sentencing hearing, the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, represented by deputy attorney Jessica Laughlin, stood silent during the sentencing hearing, as agreed upon in a plea agreement.
Gompert’s attorney, William Madelung, said that the defense disputed estimates about the speed that Gompert had been traveling at the time of the crash. According to court documents, Gompert had been traveling at speeds estimated between 56 and 91 miles per hour as he raced another man, Truen Henderson, on Broadway. Surveillance video captured the two men and crash data from Gompert’s vehicle registered a speed of 91 miles per hour five seconds before the crash. Madelung says that modification to Gompert’s vehicle would have made the crash data readings inaccurate.
No matter the speed, one thing is not in dispute: The crash seriously injured JP, crushing the boy’s pelvis and causing other internal injuries. He was hospitalized for two months in Colorado, and now requires physical therapy and other therapies, such as vision, his mother, Sarah, said. On top of the physical injuries, mental anquish and pain have hampered the boy and the family has struggled financially to pay costs of the boy’s treatment. Gompert, who had a suspended license at the time of the crash, didn’t have insurance and insurance on the vehicle, owned by Gompert’s father, had lapsed and included rider not covering Gompert.
Madelung said that he understood that the family was “upset and outraged and they have a right to be, but I do not believe that destroying Jacob’s life will improve Juan’s (JP’s) life.”
Gompert stood up and expressed a few brief words, saying that he was “sorry to the family” and made claims that the site of the crash had trees that made it hard to see the boy. “It was scary.”
Gompert had been cooperative in the investigation and in the pre-sentence investigation, Madelung said. Gompert’s failure to appear in court for the initial arraignment in the beginning of the case were not mentioned during Wednesday’s court hearing.
Madelung and Miller said that the man had expressed remorse when interviewed by probation officers as part of the pre-sentencing investigation, which was a factor allowed to be considered as part of the considerations in a sentencing hearing. The pre-sentence investigation did list Gompert as “high” regarding risk to re-offend, but Madelung said that had occurred as a result of an override by the probation officer due to “leisure and recreation” categories on the pre-sentence investigation. Other factors were listed as low risk to re-offend.
After the sentencing, 13-year-old JP had lots of questions for his mom. One question, how does the judge ensure that the man, a diesel mechanic, doesn’t drive for three years? Mostly, he expressed anger in different ways, though often the adults’ voices of frustration drowned out JP’s.
“I think the public needs to know that children in Scotts Bluff County are dispensable and there is no justice,” Sarah Walgren said.
Over the weekend, JP played his drums along the route of the Robidioux Quick & Dirty, invited by organizer Matt Hutt. Hutt, who practices psychology in the neighborhood that JP lives in, told the Star-Herald he has heard JP practicing in the garage. JP began playing the drums after the crash, something he can do without experiencing pain or other problems and can be an outlet.
“Fortunately, he has bright spots in his life like this weekend,” Sarah Walgren said, expressing that at some points, her son has had thoughts of suicide since the crash. “Hopefully, we can focus on more of those.”
