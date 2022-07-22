Advisory board hears Box Butte dispatching plan

The Scotts Bluff County 911 Advisory Board discussed a plan to provide dispatching services to parts of Box Butte County during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19.

The plan would see Scotts Bluff County’s Communications Center handle calls from rural Box Butte County residents.

“It’s in the works to be a done deal,” 911 Communications Director Tyler Rexus told the board. “It’s what they desire to have happen, but it is still a process.”

Rexus said the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office approached him several months ago about the possibility of taking over dispatching services.

He recently met with Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry and County Commissioner Steve Burke to learn more, and the Box Butte County Attorney drafted a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the services being provided.

Earlier this month, Rexus approached the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners about the plan. They told him they wanted a price increase from the $10,500 per month Box Butte County had proposed paying.

They said they wanted the increase to reflect the cost of the budget so Scotts Bluff County taxpayers wouldn’t be subsidizing Box Butte County taxpayers’ services. Rexus said the amount expected to be proposed is around $15,000 per month.

“They send over the initial MOU, we’ll have to rework our quote, sending back to them ‘Hey, our commissioners want this money for it.’ They say ‘Yes, we agree with that.’ We’ll go back before our commissioners, saying they agreed for this amount. They (the commissioners) would probably have to sign off on that agreement with them (Box Butte County) and vice versa back to their commissioners or Sheriff Mowry,” Rexus said in summarizing the approval process.

Any technical costs would be paid in full, out of pocket, by Box Butte County, Rexus said. He said Mowry had informed him the dispatch center would need to handle an extra three to five non-jail calls per day if they took over the Box Butte service.

Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff’s Chief of Police and interim city manager, was one of several police and fire officials who attended the meeting. He said the plans should have been discussed in the advisory board before being brought before the commissioners. He recommended board members, as well as stakeholders such as local police and fire chiefs, be kept in the loop about proceedings.