Affidavit: Scottsbluff man died after being stabbed
Affidavit: Scottsbluff man died after being stabbed

Scottsbluff Police were on scene at an apartment building at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 15th Street Wednesday afternoon. Police tape surrounded the building and traffic was being diverted off of 15th Street.

 MARK McCARTHY/Star-Herald

Court documents provided more details into the homicide of a Scottsbluff man, who apparently died after having been stabbed several times.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to an apartment in the 100 block of East 15th Street, occupied by Gregory “Greg” Scott Moore, as a disturbance had reportedly been ongoing since the early morning hours. When officers arrived and contacted Moore, he opened the door slightly to talk to an officer and the officer reported he could see a large amount of blood on his body and clothing.

The officer directed Moore to open the door farther at which time he observed a man, who appeared to be deceased lying in the living room.

As officers processed the scene, an investigator said in the affidavit, the man, who police have identified as 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride, had several stab wounds to his body.

An investigator arrived, observing blood droplets on a lower door frame and above the doors threshold. The investigator also observed droplets of blood in a hallway. The deceased man was described as being in a pool of blood and a knife, with an orange blade and orange handle, was located near the doorway.

The investigator described a recliner and coffee table as having been knocked over and other items pushed into a corner of a room. The investigator said in the affidavit that it appeared a struggle had taken place.”

Moore suffered a cut between his right thumb and forefinger, according to the affidavit, large enough to require stitches.

He had been taken into custody as officers investigated the scene on Wednesday.

Moore has been charged with second-degree murder, a Class IB felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

Moore was arraigned on charges Monday and is being held on a $2 million bail.

Camacho-McBride, grew up in Gering. His parents are Todd and Semelee McBride. He is survived by his son, Ezra Warren Pourier, his biological parents George Camacho and Alana and Ginger White Dress, and 10 siblings.

Breaking News