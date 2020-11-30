Affidavit: Scottsbluff man died after being stabbed

Court documents provided more details into the homicide of a Scottsbluff man, who apparently died after having been stabbed several times.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to an apartment in the 100 block of East 15th Street, occupied by Gregory “Greg” Scott Moore, as a disturbance had reportedly been ongoing since the early morning hours. When officers arrived and contacted Moore, he opened the door slightly to talk to an officer and the officer reported he could see a large amount of blood on his body and clothing.

The officer directed Moore to open the door farther at which time he observed a man, who appeared to be deceased lying in the living room.

As officers processed the scene, an investigator said in the affidavit, the man, who police have identified as 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride, had several stab wounds to his body.

An investigator arrived, observing blood droplets on a lower door frame and above the doors threshold. The investigator also observed droplets of blood in a hallway. The deceased man was described as being in a pool of blood and a knife, with an orange blade and orange handle, was located near the doorway.