Affidavits filed in cases accusing men of sex trafficking charges

Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of labor/sex trafficking, a Class II felony; and one count of first-degree forcible sexual assault. Gutierrez is accused of engaging in labor or sex trafficking in December 2020 and on Jan. 2, 2021, and of sexually assaulting an individual in December 2020.

Calder is being held on a $200,000 bond. Gutierrez is being held on a $400,000 bond, and didn't appear to have posted bond as of Monday..

According to a motion filed by Scotts Bluff County Deputy County Attorney Danielle Larson, the state sought to seal the arrest affidavits because details about an alleged victim in the case would be in the affidavits, such as the victim’s initials, information about medical history and relationship status.

“Human trafficking cases typically draw media attention,” she said in the motion to seal. “It is the State’s experience that they can also draw speculation by members of the public.”

The affidavit cited articles on the case that had been shared via social media from the Star-Herald and other media covering the cases, saying that exposure would likely increase if the affidavit were made public, “raising concerns about venue and defendant’s presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial.”