Affidavits filed in cases accusing men of sex trafficking charges

Court documents give few details into the cases of two men who face allegations of sex-trafficking.
Prosecutors arrested three men Friday — 60-year-old Jeff Calder, 39-year-old Justin Kumm, and 65-year-old James “Jimbo” Gutierrez — in a multi-agency investigation. Authorities released few details, except that warrants were executed at several locations, after the arrests Friday..
Arrest affidavits, which are typically a public record, have been sealed in the cases against Jeff Calder and James “Jimbo” Gutierrez. On Monday, Feb. 1, Judge Randin Roland granted a motion to seal the arrest affidavits as made by an attorney with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office.
Arrest affidavits are a document that outline the probable cause investigators have presented to charge an individual. It’s one of the first documents available to the media to outline the facts law enforcement have in an investigation as the basis for the complaint, or formal charges, filed against a defendant.
Calder, the longtime owner of an auto dealership in Scottsbluff, has been charged with four counts: Labor/sex trafficking, a Class II felony; two counts of possession of a machine gun/short rifle/shot gun, both Class IV felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.
According to the complaint, Calder is accused of engaging in sex trafficking in December 2020, and of possession of weapons and an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine when arrested on Jan. 29.
Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of labor/sex trafficking, a Class II felony; and one count of first-degree forcible sexual assault. Gutierrez is accused of engaging in labor or sex trafficking in December 2020 and on Jan. 2, 2021, and of sexually assaulting an individual in December 2020.
Calder is being held on a $200,000 bond. Gutierrez is being held on a $400,000 bond, and didn't appear to have posted bond as of Monday..
According to a motion filed by Scotts Bluff County Deputy County Attorney Danielle Larson, the state sought to seal the arrest affidavits because details about an alleged victim in the case would be in the affidavits, such as the victim’s initials, information about medical history and relationship status.
“Human trafficking cases typically draw media attention,” she said in the motion to seal. “It is the State’s experience that they can also draw speculation by members of the public.”
The affidavit cited articles on the case that had been shared via social media from the Star-Herald and other media covering the cases, saying that exposure would likely increase if the affidavit were made public, “raising concerns about venue and defendant’s presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial.”
The state says in its motion that the statutes “express a preference for protecting victims, specifically victims of human trafficking cases." As part of its request, the state cited Nebraska state statute that allows human sex trafficking victims a method to set aside certain criminal convictions (28-317) and the intent of the legislature to “protect the dignity of (victims of criminal sexual offenses) at all stages of judicial process.”
“Statements given by victims and the defendant in this case indicate there are other victims,” the motion states.
A copy of the full motion is published on starherald.com.
Most media, including the Star-Herald, do not list names or initials of victims of sexual assault.
Charges against Kumm, who is being held on a $500,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, are outlined in an arrest affidavit in his case that does remain public.
An arrest affidavit in Kumm's case says he has been working at the Calder Auto Center business for two weeks, after being on leave from another employer and had been working in Calder’s office because he was supposed to be quarantining due to testing positive for COVID-19.
In the office, authorities located a large quantity of firearms and knives. Three wooden boxes sitting on a table in the office contained firearms and Kumm allegedly told police another rifle could be found behind a bathroom door adjacent to the office.
Police reported finding seven large knives, a sword, and 19 firearms. Police also located 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, THC gummies and suspected THC in two different bags in the office. All of the above items were located in the office that Kumm had been working in at the time a search warrant was executed.