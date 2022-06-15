 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albuquerque couple killed in Angora crash

BRIDGEPORT — The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of two people killed in crash near Angora Tuesday.

Charles Dueker, 79, and his wife Linda Dueker, 78, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed when the driver of dump truck attempted to enter a construction site, allegedly failing to yield the right of way and collided with their Ford F-350 on Highway 385.

Charles Dueker had been driving the F-350, while Linda Dueker had been a rear-seat passenger. The couple’s son Bruce Dueker, 56, was the front-seat passenger. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested the driver of the dump truck, Aldo Hernandez-Meza, of Mexico, on charges of motor vehicle homicide and failure to yield the right of way following the man being treated for minor injuries at the Morrill County Hospital in Bridgeport.

