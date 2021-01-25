Alliance, Box Butte authorities investigate ‘scam’

According to a press release from the Alliance Police Department, the departments have received reports of “Federal Boys” or federal agents being in the area confiscating firearms, and all gun-related material including reloading equipment. According to the alleged reports, persons they will reimburse the individual for their equipment.

“ We take these allegations seriously and want to caution the public to always reach out to their local law enforcement agency for verification before ever turning over firearms. Organized crime groups purport themselves in various facets to illegally obtain firearms to further commit crimes. It is our sincere desire to keep firearms in the hands of responsible citizens. Should anyone come to your residence or contact you regarding your firearms, please contact the police immediately.”