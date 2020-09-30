Alliance man, accused of aiding and abetting crash, takes the stand

It was at the 22nd and Broadway crossing Henderson saw Gompert suddenly brake and he witnessed the man strike Walgren.

“I saw Gompert hit the brakes,” he said, describing lots of white smoke from dust and hearing the sound of brakes. “He (Walgren) flew through the air, probably five to ten feet. He landed in the median.”

At that point, he said, he had “wanted to help but I did not know what I could do. I was scared. I did not know if he was alive.”

He said he ran over to the boy and others had also come to the boy’s aid. He said he offered help to a woman who helped the boy and he heard others had called emergency services. He described himself as having parked in front of a business at 19th and Broadway, saying he expected police to contact him because he said he expected Gompert “to tell the police what had happened.” Henderson himself never approached police and he said he didn’t hear officers asking if anyone had witnessed the crash.