Alliance man, accused of aiding and abetting crash, takes the stand

Closing arguments will be heard Thursday in the trial of a 23-year-old Alliance man charged in connection with a crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.
Truen Henderson took the stand in his own defense Tuesday. Henderson has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree assault, a Class II felony, in connection with a Sept. 18, 2019, crash that injured JP Walgren.
Another driver, Jacob Gompert, struck Walgren as he crossed Broadway at 22nd Street. Walgren suffered severe injuries, including a shattered pelvis, and had been hospitlized for months after the crash. He underwent several surgeries and continues to receive therapy to recover from his injuries more than a year later.
Initially, Gompert had been cited on the charge by police, but further information developed in the investigation alleged that Gompert and Henderson had been racing on Broadway at the time of the crash. During a sentencing hearing last week in Gompert’s case, attorney William Madelung acknowledged that Gompert and Henderson had been out to lunch from their job when the two men engaged in a speed contest down Broadway. However, Madelung said that Gompert did not intend to hurt Walgren and did not anticipate that his actions would result in the boy suffering severe injuries.
In introducing testimony from Henderson, his attorney Sterling Huff also seemed to be using the defense that Henderson didn’t knowingly or intentionally commit actions that resulted in harm to the boy. Huff asked Henderson if he and Gompert had discussed racing prior to the crash or made motions to each other indicating that they intended to race as they drove.
In his testimony, Henderson described himself, Gompert and two other men as having gone to lunch at a restaurant on 27th Street and mostly talking about a new job that one of the men had started. He and Gompert were returning to work, he said, when the crash occurred and he denied they had discussed racing each other prior to the crash.
Henderson didn’t admit on the stand to racing, and described himself as just returning back to work. He said he had been traveling east on 27th Street and “gradually merged” from 27th Street onto Broadway and went into the left hand lane of the roadway when Gompert passed him on Broadway. He described Gompert as having accelerated past him.
“He was passing me, blowing black smoke,” he said.
However, Henderson said he wasn’t racing Gompert and hadn’t intended to race him, though on cross examination by prosecutor Jessica Laughlin, he kept up with Gompert for much of Broadway until he slowed because he saw a white Toyota Tundra stopped about a block and a half before him at the 22nd and Broadway crossing.
Henderson was not asked by the prosecutor or defense attorney about the speeds he had been traveling at the time of the crash. However, according to video shown and in cross examination, he admitted to keeping up with Gompert for much of Broadway. In court documents, police have estimated Gompert to have been traveling at speeds between 56 and 91 miles per hour prior to the crash.
It was at the 22nd and Broadway crossing Henderson saw Gompert suddenly brake and he witnessed the man strike Walgren.
“I saw Gompert hit the brakes,” he said, describing lots of white smoke from dust and hearing the sound of brakes. “He (Walgren) flew through the air, probably five to ten feet. He landed in the median.”
At that point, he said, he had “wanted to help but I did not know what I could do. I was scared. I did not know if he was alive.”
He said he ran over to the boy and others had also come to the boy’s aid. He said he offered help to a woman who helped the boy and he heard others had called emergency services. He described himself as having parked in front of a business at 19th and Broadway, saying he expected police to contact him because he said he expected Gompert “to tell the police what had happened.” Henderson himself never approached police and he said he didn’t hear officers asking if anyone had witnessed the crash.
Henderson said he didn’t have to turn around or other activity to stop at the business he said he waited for police. However, the business police obtained video from was in the 2200 block of Broadway, two blocks back from where Henderson said he was waiting for police and observing the crash scene. At no time did Henderson make contact with police, he said. Police made contact with him later after developing information about the crash during its investigation. He did know Gompert had been cited after the crash, helping the man by driving Gompert’s vehicle back to the business they worked at while a passenger in Gompert’s vehicle, Matt Prieels, drove Henderson’s vehicle.
Henderson's attorney asked if he he could control Gompert’s actions, such as his speeding and braking, Henderson said he could not. He was also asked if he knowingly or intentionally acted to injure Walgren. He denied participating in the racing that led to the crash.
Other witnesses had been subpoenaed to take the stand on Wednesday included Gompert and Prieels. The state and defense both rested their cases Wednesday and the jury, which is made up of six men and six women, will hear closing arguments first thing Thursday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.