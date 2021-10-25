Alliance man charged with federal drug charges

An Alliance man faces federal drug charges stemming from an August arrest.

On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced a federal grand jury in Nebraska had unsealed an indictment against Ryan Arrants, 41, of Alliance.

Arrants has been charged with three counts: distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the federal indictment, the first two counts stem from allegations that Arrants distributed “a detectable amount of methamphetamine,” on April 20, 2021, and while doing so, he was in the possession of a Ruger 9 Security 9 handgun.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The third count references an Aug. 9 arrest that occurred in Alliance.