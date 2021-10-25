Alliance man charged with federal drug charges

An Alliance man faces federal drug charges stemming from an August arrest.
On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced a federal grand jury in Nebraska had unsealed an indictment against Ryan Arrants, 41, of Alliance.
Arrants has been charged with three counts: distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to the federal indictment, the first two counts stem from allegations that Arrants distributed “a detectable amount of methamphetamine,” on April 20, 2021, and while doing so, he was in the possession of a Ruger 9 Security 9 handgun.
The third count references an Aug. 9 arrest that occurred in Alliance.
Charges against Arrants were already pending in Box Butte County District Court on that arrest As of Monday, charges pending trial in Box Butte against Arrant of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class IC felony; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class IV felony; possession of marijuana, more than an ounce but less than a pound, a Class III misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction, remain pending in Box Butte District Court. Those charges would likely be dismissed if Arrants is tried and convicted in federal court.
According to an arrest warrant filed in Box Butte County Court, an Alliance Police officer had served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Cheyenne Avenue. While executing that warrant, the officer allegedly discovered 131 grams of a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and 93.1 grams of a green leafy substance, which tested positive for THC.
Authorities also located a digital scale, as well as a large amount of drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
Police also located $390 in cash in Arrants’ wallet. Arrants’ girlfriend allegedly told police the man traveled weekly to Denver, Colorado, and then sold methamphetamine to various Alliance residents.
The penalties for the federal drug charges are significant, if Arrants is convicted. On the distribution charge, the maximum possible penalty is 20 years imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. The gun charge carries a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment, to be served consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. The intent to distribute charge also has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, and additional possible penalties of a $10,000,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.