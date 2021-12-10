 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance man killed in collision near Ellsworth
0 comments

Alliance man killed in collision near Ellsworth

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol has released details in a Thursday morning crash in which a 40-year-old Alliance man died.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 2 near Ellsworth. Preliminary investigation shows that Grant Mann, driving an eastbound Ford pickup crossed the center line and struck a westbound Chevrolet pickup.

According to Nebraska State Patrol public relations director, Mann was transported to Box Butte General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet, a minor, was transported to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with serious injuries.

Seat belts were in use by both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation, Thomas said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting
Crime

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Police are seeking information in drive-by shooting that occurred Friday in Scottsbluff. Police are also investigating reports of gunshots being heard in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 in the East Overland area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News