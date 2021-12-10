Alliance man killed in collision near Ellsworth

The Nebraska State Patrol has released details in a Thursday morning crash in which a 40-year-old Alliance man died.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 2 near Ellsworth. Preliminary investigation shows that Grant Mann, driving an eastbound Ford pickup crossed the center line and struck a westbound Chevrolet pickup.
According to Nebraska State Patrol public relations director, Mann was transported to Box Butte General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet, a minor, was transported to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with serious injuries.
Seat belts were in use by both drivers.
The crash remains under investigation, Thomas said.