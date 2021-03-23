Alliance man sentenced on federal charges

A federal judge sentenced a 70-year-old Alliance man on fraud charges Tuesday.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Randall W. Hillman, 70, of Alliance, was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf for possession of device making equipment and using or trafficking in an unauthorized access device. Hillman was sentenced to three years of probation, $5,500 in fines, $36,566 in restitution, and a $200 special assessment. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to a press release, an investigation began on April 26, 2016, when a detective from Nevada determined that his debit card had been fraudulently used in Alliance, Nebraska, at a First National Bank (FNB) ATM. Reviews of security footage of the ATMs in Alliance at the time the detective’s card was used revealed Randall Hillman in his vehicle conducting the fraudulent transactions. On April 29, 2016, Alliance Police officers conducted a knock and talk at Hillman’s residence. Hillman consented to the officer’s searching his residence and seizing items associated with the crime.