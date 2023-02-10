An Alliance man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal drug charges.

In a press release issued Friday, United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Matthew Foster, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha on charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Foster to 180 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

On Feb. 3, 2021, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence in Alliance regarding an overdose victim. Medical personnel revived the victim with Narcan and the person survived.

Law enforcement was able to show that Foster provided a fentanyl pill to the victim that resulted in an overdose.

On Feb. 10, 2021, law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase heroin and blue Fentanyl pills from Foster in Alliance. Directly after the controlled purchase, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Foster’s residence. During execution of the search warrant, law enforcement seized blue Fentanyl pills and heroin. According to court documents filed in Box Butte County Court, officers seized about 6.8 grams of controlled substances during the search.

This case was investigated by the Alliance Police Department and Western Nebraska Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force, a multi-agency task force that operates in the Panhandle.