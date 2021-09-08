Alliance Police announce ‘Criminopoly’

ALLIANCE - The Alliance Police Department has implemented a new program loosely based on the well-known board game

“Monopoly”, called “Criminopoly.”

Criminopoly is a creative way to help the department work toward achieving three of the goals listed in its strategic plan: Community Partnership, Prevent Crime and Disorder and Enhance Police Effectivity, Efficiency and Euphoria.

As part of this program, officers are:

— Placing notices on unlocked cars, open garage doors and storage lockers with insufficient locks

— Encouraged to make community contact for feedback, and

— Distributing “Caught Doing Good” cards, which provide a free blizzard from Dairy Queen to the recipient.

It is the department’s goal that Criminopoly will give its officers the opportunity to proactively prevent crime, enhance community

partnerships and improve their work environment.

For additional information, we invite you to visit the City of Alliance website, www.cityofalliance.net, to hear more from Police Chief Philip Lukens.