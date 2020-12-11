Alliance Police Chief John Kiss retires

ALLIANCE — Police Chief E. John Kiss has retired from the City of Alliance after 31 years of dedication to the community.

Kiss, originally a native of Miami, Florida, and a graduate of Killian Senior High, joined the United States Air Force after graduation in 1972. He was stationed in Florida for 2 years and served two years in Hawaii where he earned an associate’s degree from the University of Hawaii. His final two years of Air Force service ended at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1978. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Chadron State College while serving as a patrol officer for the City of Alliance. Additionally, Kiss graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Nebraska in 1980 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 1994.

During his law enforcement career with the City of Alliance, he served as a patrol officer, investigator, and sergeant. In 1986, Kiss relocated to Garden City, Kansas, where he served their community as a patrol officer, criminal investigator, internal affairs sergeant and lieutenant in operations. He returned to Alliance in 1996, as the lieutenant and operations commander, until he replaced Robert Jatczak in 1999 as Chief of Police.