Alliance Police hosting workshop aimed at families on internet crimes

The Third Talk, a non-profit has been working with schools and law enforcement to educate families regarding safety on the Internet. The Alliance Police Department and the Alliance Christian Ministerial Association are hosting the Third Talk at the PAC center, Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

In a press release, Police Chief Philip Lukens said, “I hope children (ages 12 and up) and their parents will join us for a valuable meeting. This will be a great opportunity to have discussions with your children to make sure they are staying safe on the internet. It’s easier to help your child get over losing a toy as a result of a theft than it is overcoming a sexual assault. We all need to work together to stop sexual assaults in our community, we all need to be there for this meeting.”