Alliance Police respond to high school, student alleged to possess BB gun

Alliance authorities responded Monday to the high school after staff received a report of a student possibly armed with a handgun, according to information released on the Alliance Police Department's Facebook page.
The high school was placed into lockdown, though additional specifics about the length of the lockdown weren't available. According to statement, officers located a student allegedly in possession of a BB gun and that student was removed.
Officers conducted an additional search of the school and a large police presence remained as of publication.