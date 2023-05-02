A 40-year-old Alliance woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after being convicted of federal drug charge.

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced in a press release that Tiffany Davis had been sentenced Friday, April 28, in federal court in Lincoln on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Davis to 51 months of imprisonment.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Box Butte County Sheriff's Department officers pulled over Davis’s car in Alliance, according to information in the release. Officers executed a search warrant on the car and located approximately 44 grams of actual methamphetamine in Davis’s purse.

There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Davis will begin a four-year term of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also investigated.