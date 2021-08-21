Alliance woman, two youth treated after being injured in crash

Scottsbluff Police investigated a crash in which an Alliance woman and two juveniles were treated for injuries.

According to a press release from Sgt. Steve Lopez of the Scottsbluff Police Department, officers responded at about 4 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Avenue B and Highway 26.

An Alliance woman, Alex Jines, 30, of Alliance, and two juveniles in her vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Regional West Medical Center for injuries.

Lopez said Jines, driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, had been westbound on Highway 26 and entered into the intersection when her vehicle was struck by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner driven by Mark Boles, 62, of Hilham, Tennessee. Boles had been southbound on Avenue B and allegedly failed to stop for a red traffic signal, according to witnesses. Police cited him on a charge of traffic signal violation.

Boles had also suffered minor injuries in the crash, but declined treatment.

Both vehicles were determined to be total losses and were towed from the scene.

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response. The intersection was closed for approximately one hour, Lopez said.

