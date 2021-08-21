 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance woman, two youth treated after being injured in crash
0 comments

Alliance woman, two youth treated after being injured in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Scottsbluff Police investigated a crash in which an Alliance woman and two juveniles were treated for injuries.

According to a press release from Sgt. Steve Lopez of the Scottsbluff Police Department, officers responded at about 4 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Avenue B and Highway 26.

An Alliance woman, Alex Jines, 30, of Alliance, and two juveniles in her vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Regional West Medical Center for injuries.

Lopez said Jines, driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, had been westbound on Highway 26 and entered into the intersection when her vehicle was struck by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner driven by Mark Boles, 62, of Hilham, Tennessee. Boles had been southbound on Avenue B and allegedly failed to stop for a red traffic signal, according to witnesses. Police cited him on a charge of traffic signal violation. 

Boles had also suffered minor injuries in the crash, but declined treatment. 

Both vehicles were determined to be total losses and were towed from the scene.

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response. The intersection  was closed for approximately one hour, Lopez said. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies
Crime

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies

The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News