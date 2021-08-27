Area agencies among those participating in undercover sex trafficking operation

Agencies in three different cities, including Scottsbluff, participated in a sex trafficking operation on Aug. 26, according to information released from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

In a press release, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said Nebraska conducted three sex trafficking operations as part of Operation United Front, a joint venture of 12 Midwest states.

Among other arrests, a man was arrested for seeking to purchase sex acts with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover police officer.

Agencies participating included Nebraska State Patrol, Scottsbluff Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Omaha FBI Field Office, and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

The operations were conducted in three locations – Kearney, and South Sioux City, as well as Scottsbluff.

Details on arrests had not been included in the press release. The Star-Herald has reached out to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and Scottsbluff Police Department for additional details about any local arrests.