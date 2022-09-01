Area men charged with false reporting, impersonation, possessing meth

Two area men were arrested Sunday after they were allegedly found possessing methamphetamine.

An officer with the Scottsbluff Police Department pulled over Juan Rios, Jr., 39, of Bayard and Miguel Rios, 36, of Scottsbluff, just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Overland Drive.

Court documents state an officer pulled Juan Rios over because a Ford Taurus had a defective headlight. Juan Rios Jr. allegedly identified himself as Miguel Rios, while the real Miguel Rios allegedly provided the name of Daniel Rios. They both said they did not have valid driver’s licenses.

The documents allege that Miguel Rios shortly thereafter admitted his identity and said he allowed Juan Rios Jr. to use his name. Juan Rios Jr. was identified as having an arrest warrant, confirmed by officers. .

Miguel Rios was handcuffed and arrested. Officers allege Juan Rios Jr. attempted to hide a black bag with white residue, later identified as methamphetamine, inside within the car and refused to relinquish the bag until officers escorted him away from the car.

Another bag was found which contained a white crystalline substance weighing less than a gram.

Miguel Rios was charged with possessing methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, and false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Juan Rios Jr. was also charged with possessing methamphetamine, but additionally received a Class 4 felony charge of impersonation; a Class 3 misdemeanor of driving under suspension; and an infraction charge for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for Sep. 2.