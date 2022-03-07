ASK A COP: Addressing towing of vehicles

Q. Can your vehicle be towed if it’s illegally parked or if you are arrested?

A. Yes, vehicles could be towed in both of these situations. When vehicles are towed due to parking issues, it’s generally because they have been deemed “abandoned” or are an immediate hazard and must be moved for the general safety of others. A vehicle is considered to be an abandoned vehicle if it meets any of the following criteria: if it’s left unattended with no license plates or valid in transit decals for more than six hours on any public property; if it’s left unattended for more than 24 hours on any public property (except where parking is legally permitted); if left unattended for more than 48 hours after the parking of such vehicle has become illegal; if left on a portion of any portion of public property on which parking is legally permitted; if left unattended for more than 7 days on private property, if left initially without permission of the owner or the owner has terminated said permission; or if it’s left for more than 30 days in the custody of a law enforcement agency after the agency has sent a letter to the last registered owner in accordance to statutes and ordinances.

Vehicles are usually tagged for tow by a Code Enforcement Officer or a Patrol Officer. The tags clearly mark the violation and note the amount of time given to the violator to correct the issue before the vehicle would be towed. If the owner does not comply within the allotted time, officers will make every effort to contact that owner and give them a final opportunity to correct the violation. If the violation is not corrected then the vehicle can be towed and the owner would have to pay to retrieve the vehicle from police impound.

As for being arrested out of a vehicle, there are several factors that play in to whether or not the vehicle would be towed. Let’s use a common example of someone being arrested for driving under the influence. Generally, officers would give the person an opportunity to contact a licensed driver to take possession of the vehicle and a tow company would not be called. If they were unable to reach someone within a reasonable amount of time, the vehicle would likely be towed. Now, let’s say in that scenario the vehicle is not insured. In that instance the vehicle could not lawfully be operated on the roadway so it would be towed regardless of the presence of another licensed driver.

If your vehicle ended up in impound after an arrest, you would need to pay any tow, administrative, and storage fees attached before the vehicle could be released to you. Proof of insurance and a valid drivers license is also necessary for the vehicle to be driven off of the lot.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

